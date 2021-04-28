Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Pose For Stunning Maternity Photoshoot

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino posed for a stunning photoshoot weeks before their son’s due date.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars, who are expecting a baby boy May, took to social media to share photos from their maternity photoshoot with photographer Jessie Marrero. The Teaneck, New Jersey-based photographer, specializes in shoots for maternity, newborns, and milestones, according to her website.

Lauren & Mike Shared a Stunning First Photo From Their Maternity Shoot With Their Instagram Followers

Lauren and Mike have been sharing their pregnancy milestones with fans ever since first announcing they were expecting a baby in a beach-themed Instagram post last fall. Lauren has regularly shared bump photos as she counts down the weeks until her due date, but for her maternity photoshoot she bared all.

In a new photo shares with their fans, Mike and Lauren posed against a dark background. The couple wore matching jeans, and a topless Lauren covered her breasts with her hands as she posed with her jeans unzipped so her nine-month bump was exposed. Mike wore a white t-shirt as stood alongside his wife and held her from the side.

The couple’s golden retriever dog Mosey was also on hand and he rested on the floor next to Mike and Lauren for the stunning family snap. Mosey has been a big part of the couple’s baby story and was even featured in their Instagram pregnancy announcement last November.

In the caption to the photo, Lauren was sure to include Mosey as she wrote, “Family of (+ [paw prints]) coming soon!”

“Had the most amazing time at this shoot with @jessiemarrerophotography, “ the mom-to-be added.

Fans hit the comments section of the post to react to the stunning photo of the “beautiful family.”

‘Oh so the situations can DO denim,” one fan wrote along with a fire emoji.

Another fan praised Lauren for showing off her pregnancy body “in a very tasteful way.”

“The fact that yall added mosey to the picture makes it 10x cuter,”: another added.

On her Instagram story, the photographer revealed that she “loved” working with the Situations.

“Wait till you see the rest!” Marrero wrote of the photoshoot.

Mike & Lauren Are Not the Only ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars to Recently Pose for a Maternity Shoot

Lauren is not the only “Jersey Shore” star who has posed for recent maternity pics. Last month, costar Deena Cortese shared photos from her magical maternity shoot. Deena is also due with a baby boy in May, but her son, whom she has already revealed will be named Cameron, will be Baby No. 2.

For her photos, Deena posed alongside her husband, Chris Buckner, and their toddler son, CJ, for a whimsical outdoor photo session. The expectant mama wore a blue gown and a floral crown on her head as her “men” posed next to her while wearing matching light blue shirts.

“Party of 4 coming soon,” Deena captioned the shots from the family photoshoot.

Fans will see more of the expectant couples’ baby stories when “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” returns to MTV later this year.

READ NEXT: Jersey Shore Star Dishes Out Cast Secrets