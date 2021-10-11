Do Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Want More Children?

Mike Sorrentino, of “Jersey Shore” fame and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino are parents to son named Romeo, who will be 5-months-old on October 26. The couple recently spoke about the possibility of giving their child a sibling on their podcast “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens.”

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Discussed if They Wanted More Children

During the podcast episode, which was uploaded on October 5, Mike and Lauren discussed the fact that “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” first aired in 2018.

“It will be four years in January since the reboot started filming which is insane,” said Lauren.

The 36-year-old stated that since the first season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” premiered Deena Cortese has had two sons, named Christopher John and Cameron. She also noted Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has a 3-year-old daughter named Ariana and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi welcomed her third child named Angelo in 2019.

“I mean we brought like humans into the world like a bunch of them over the last four years like how many kids, CJ, Cameron, Angelo, Romeo, and Ariana. Five children,” said the mother-of-one.

Lauren noted that while she feels “time is flying by,” she and her husband “are making the most of it and enjoying it.” Mike then shared that they have plans to have another child in the relatively near future.

“As soon as we get a hang or handle on Romeo, I would think we would start to try for that second, maybe when he’s close to a year. Maybe nine months or something,” said the MTV personality.

The couple also noted that they would be fine with having either a boy or a girl.

While recording the podcast episode, the Sorrentinos shared that their life has become much busier since becoming parents. The couple revealed that they are currently preparing for the holiday season due to their hectic schedules.

“I think that some people I talk to when I’m like, ‘We’re putting up lights or we’re looking into putting up lights and I’m booking like food for Christmas.’ They’re like, ‘It’s a little early for that,'” said Lauren. “Normally I would think that maybe before I had a child but like with how busy I am every day and how fast time is flying I check every single person who says that to me because I’m like, ‘Really? You think? Because Christmas is like in 10 weeks and the amount of things I have to do between now and then is a lot.’ We both work, you know, we’re filming ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ currently, we’re filming a season of it, so we have a huge chunk of filming which is very demanding and a lot of time commitment.”

Mike then shared that he “didn’t know how busy it is to be a parent” before he became a father.

“We’re busy 24/7 even on the weekends. When you think it’s going to be a light day it really never is a light day,” said the father-of-one.

Mike Sorrentino Revealed if He Would Allow His Son To Be On a Reality Television Show

During an April 2021 interview with PIX11 News, the Sorrentinos discussed being television personalities. Mike revealed if he would allow his son, who was not born at the time of the interview, to be on a reality television program like “Jersey Shore.”