PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Shows off Baby Romeo’s Closet

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a 2-month-old son named Romeo. The reality television star and his wife, Lauren, often share updates about their first-born child on Instagram. For instance, on July 23, Mike uploaded nine pictures of Romeo’s new wardrobe. The first image showed Romeo’s light blue changing station. In the following two photos, fans can get a good view of the baby’s rompers, t-shirts, and sweaters that are hanging up in the closet. The fourth and fifth slides feature clothing items that are folded and placed in drawers. The next image spotlights the baby’s shoe collection. The seventh and eighth photos offer a more in-depth look at the changing station. The final picture shows more clothes on hangers, a hamper, and boxes of diapers.

In the caption, Mike credited the home organization company Project Neat with arranging the wardrobe.

The Sorrentinos’ “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., better known as DJ Pauly D, seemed to be impressed with Romeo’s closet.

“Dear @mikethesituation and @lauren_sorrentino Adopt me please [prayer hand emoji] [raised hands emoji],” wrote the professional DJ in the post’s comments section.

Quite a few fans also took the time to compliment the wardrobe.

“Baby Romeo’s closet is way better than mine…[cry-laughing emoji] …Love it [blue heart emoji],” commented one fan.

“That is an amazing organization. Looks great,” added another commenter.

Some social media users, however, seemed to have an issue with the fact that Romeo has many outfits.

“Half of that he is not even gonna wear it.. hope you donate them,” wrote one commenter.

“Is that necessary? Kids gonna grow before he gets to wear half that stuff,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Mike & Lauren Recently Discussed Their Son’s Nursery

In June 2021, Mike and Lauren shared pictures of Romeo’s nursery with People Magazine. Celebrity nursery designer, Vanessa Antonelli, took on the project. The designer noted that the room is “modern, but feels warm with so many textures and an inviting color palette.” Antonelli also stated that the nursery, which includes a play area, has “so many pieces of unique art.”

“Once the room was designed, Jessie Rubin worked with me to create two custom oversized canvases that are showstoppers! In Jessie’s art you can see a somewhat hidden crown and ‘Le Petit Prince,’ as well as stars,” said the designer. “On the other side of the room is one of my signature acrylic filled frames. The frame was created by Architectural Plastics and we filled it with THOUSANDS of tiny little gold crowns.”

Antonelli went on to say that she “loved working with Lauren and Mike” for a few reasons. She told the publication:

Lauren put her trust in me and gave me the freedom to work my magic and create these amazing rooms for her family. Mike was focused the entire time on making sure the rooms were everything Lauren wanted, which was super sweet.

Mike & Lauren Seem Pleased With Romeo’s Room

The new parents seemed to be pleased with how the room turned out. Mike revealed to People Magazine that he felt “[e]verything is perfect” about the nursery and “it is definitely an awesome situation.”

Lauren also noted that she and her husband “couldn’t be more thrilled with [their] baby’s nursery.”

“We love everything about it,” said the 36-year-old.

READ NEXT: Why Jon Bon Jovi Had an Issue With ‘Jersey Shore’