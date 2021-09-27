PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Celebrates His Son Turning 4-Months-Old

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino became a first-time parent when he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed their son, Romeo, on May 26, 2021. On September 26, the “Jersey Shore” star celebrated his son turning 4-months old by posting a few pictures on Instagram.

Mike Sorrentino Uploaded Pictures of His 4-Month-Old Son, Romeo, on Social Media

Mike’s post featured five photos of his son. The first picture showed Romeo lying on his stomach on a blue blanket that had been placed on the floor of his bedroom. A small white table and matching chairs can be seen in the background. Romeo looked toward the photographer for the following photo. In the third and fourth snaps, the baby, who was wearing a white romper, posed on his back. The final photo showed the 4-month-old grabbing his feet.

“Happy 4 Months Mr Romeo Reign [baby emoji] [hearts surrounding a smiling face emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Lauren commented on the post, writing, “My angel boy [baby emoji] Romeo Reign [smiling face emoji].”

The 39-year-old also uploaded a separate Instagram post that featured his son on September 26. In the first two images, Romeo was placed on a miniature chair. The third picture showed the baby holding a small teddy bear. Mike’s wife also uploaded the same pictures on Instagram.

“I’ve been soaking up all my time with this little love that I never got around to sharing his newborn pics! He was about 4 weeks old here & today he is 4 Months!!! [pleading face emoji] time is flying! My little Romeo Reign [folded hands emoji],” read a portion of Lauren’s caption.

The mother-of-one also credited New Jersey-based photographer Jessie Marrero with taking the pictures.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Discussed Taking Family Photos During a September 2021 Episode of Their Podcast

During a September episode of their podcast “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” Mike and Lauren discussed getting ready for autumn. Lauren shared that she was interested in decorating their house in celebration of the fall season.

“Instead of doing like Halloween decor, we could do like fall decor, where you get, you know, like piles of leaves of hay and like mums, like the flowers, and do the front door like that,” said the 36-year-old.

She then shared that the front of their house could be a good setting for photos.

“I kind of want to do that like dress up the front door area for fall and take a family picture,” stated Lauren.

Mike then shared that he and his wife have planned on “doing pumpkin picking with Romeo.” Lauren voiced her excitement for the outing.

“I can’t wait for those are like my favorite kind of photos too. I love pumpkin picking, it’s such basic things. I love that though. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” said the mother-of-one.

She also shared that she wanted her family to take pictures for holiday cards.

“I think I’m going to do clean Christmas photos so it doesn’t look like it’s Christmas photos. And maybe we’ll go to the beach and do like a family little photo shoot,” said Lauren.

The 36-year-old then shared that she has been diligent about taking pictures of her son since his birth.

“The amount of pictures you take when you have a child — I haven’t even attempted to go through my phone and organize them but I have to do that because it is pure insanity,” explained Lauren.

READ NEXT: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals How She ‘Knew Jionni Was the One’