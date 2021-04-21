Mike Sorrentino on if His Son Will Be Allowed to Watch ‘Jersey Shore’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, of “Jersey Shore” fame, has been preparing for the birth of his first child. His wife, Lauren, is currently 35 weeks pregnant and expected to deliver in May. During a recent interview with Daily Pop, the couple discussed how they have been handling the imminent arrival of their son.

“We’re just getting ready to meet our baby boy. We’re feeling good and we’re ready… We’ve been really busy with getting the baby’s room ready. We’re a little last minute with the furniture so luckily my brain is busy all day but like last night was the first night where my lower back started to hurt and I was like, ‘Oh my god this is happening!'” explained Lauren.

Mike Commented On Whether His Son Will be Able To Watch “Jersey Shore”

Mike also revealed that he has put some thought into whether he will allow his child to watch the original episodes of “Jersey Shore,” which aired from 2009 to 2012. He stated that he plans on showing his son the rebooted version of the MTV show, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which currently has four seasons. The reality television star noted that he presents as more mature due to his sobriety on the new series.

“I’m obviously going to show him ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ first because that series shows my comeback and I’m a positive figure in the community, I’m sober five years, I’m in a happy marriage with a positive message,” explained the 38-year-old.

He went on to say that his son will be able to watch “the original series” once he is a legal adult.

“I’ll probably wait until he’s 18 so he can watch ‘Jersey Shore,’ the original series,” asserted the Staten Island native.

During the interview, Mike and Lauren discussed how they plan on raising their child. Lauren revealed that she was unsure who would be the more stern parent.

“I ask [Mike] that question all the time. I’m like who is going to be the enforcer. And I don’t know because I think we have like a little bit of time to figure that out because they are so cute in like the new born stage, the baby stage. But we like could go either way,” said the 36-year-old.

While Mike initially agreed with his wife’s assessment, he later stated that he felt he would be the more relaxed parent.

Lauren Suffered A Miscarriage In 2019

In 2019, Lauren had a miscarriage when she was seven weeks pregnant. The former stylist spoke to US Weekly in July 2020 to discuss the devastating loss. She revealed that the tragic circumstances strengthed her relationship with her husband. She told the publication:

That definitely brought us closer together. Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it… Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do.

She also disclosed that the miscarriage was more upsetting than Mike’s eight-month prison sentence in 2019.

“We were filming all of these things and everybody was commending him for how we made it through his prison time and that court case that drag[ged] on for years. We were going through my miscarriage and people were commending us on that. I was like, ‘You don’t even know, this was so much harder, so much harder,” said Lauren.

