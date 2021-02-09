‘Jersey Shore’ Star Dishes Out Cast Secrets

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spilled some secrets about his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 38-year-old reality TV veteran revealed which of his costars is a crybaby and which one is totally freaky. He also named one of the married couples on the show as “goals.”

The Situation Gave a Backhanded Compliment to His Costar Vinny Guadagnino & Said Big-Hearted Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Cries Too Much’

In the interview, Sorrentino revealed that a few of his costars are too sensitive. He said costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro “cries too much,” but added that he “has a very big heart.”

The Situation also put Deena Cortese, in the “too sensitive” category. But he did note that Deena and her husband Chris Buckner are “couple’s goals” due to their great relationship and “good communication.”

Sorrentino also gave props to former castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, whom he described as a “supermom” to her three kids and an “awesome businesswoman.” He also said he would turn to the Snooki Shop owner for advice.

He also praised pal Pauly D’s handyman skills, describing him as “a man of all trades” who can fix anything.

Sorrentino did ding Angelina Pivarnick for being “messy at times,” but he counteracted the diss by saying she “has a good heart.”

As for Vinny Guadagnino, Sorrentino described him as “an introvert” and an “intellectual” all rolled into one.

“I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing,” Sorrentino said. “He is super — what’s the word. I guess the nicest way about it [is that] he’s probably the freakiest one of the squad.”

The Situation also admitted that he wouldn’t want to be on his neighbor Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s bad side after a previous altercation with her.

“You don’t want to be on the opposite end of that backhand,” he joked.

Longtime Jersey Shore fans may recall that JWoww once backfisted The Situation during a disagreement.

The Situation & His Costars Previously Spilled Secrets About the Show & How They Were Cast On It

While they now know everything about each other, the Jersey Shore castmates were initially just thrown together into a New Jersey beach house before ever meeting more than a decade ago.

In an interview with Vulture for an oral history on the show, Vinny said his friend talked him into filling out the application to be on the show as a joke. He also admitted he thought the show would be just a half-hour special, “one and done.”

Vinny also knew from the get-go that he was nothing like the tanned, musclebound guys in the house.

“I walk in and I see Pauly D with his giant blowout and I’m like, ‘They found the last guido that remains in this century. This is going to be a long summer,’” he said.

Snooki, who never went by her signature nickname before making it up for her application for the show, said she took one look at the guys in the house and was stunned by what she saw.

“When I walked into the house, I was like, “Oh, these aren’t guys I would hang out with down the shore,” she said. “Pauly is the only one that looked legit. Vinny’s pale and doesn’t tan. That’s weird. I felt like I was in the wrong house.”

