Mike Sorrentino Contacts Police After Brother Came to Home

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, of “Jersey Shore” fame, appears to have issues with his brother, Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino. According to TMZ, Mike’s representative shared that the reality television star contacted the authorities on the evening of September 21 when Maximo approached Mike’s house, located in New Jersey, “with a ton of gift bags” for the Sorrentino family. The publication shared that Mike’s brother “excessively rang multiple doorbells [and] peered inside through the glass,” but the reality television star declined to let him in and Maximo decided to depart.

TMZ reported that Mike “instantly called cops” upon Maximo’s arrival. The police officers, who had a quick arrival time, “ran into Maximo on his way out.” They did not arrest him, but rather informed him that he was not welcome and allowed him to depart from the scene. The publication noted that the “Jersey Shore” star “previously filed harassment claims against Maximo,” as he believes “his brother’s been behaving erratically” and would like Maximo to inform him prior to visiting. TMZ also noted that while he wanted to make sure that his wife-of-two-years Lauren and their baby, Romeo were safe, the MTV personality “didn’t want Max arrested.”

The publication reported that Maximo found the situation to be upsetting, as he believes his relationship with his brother is fine and claimed that “he was just dropping off Puma BMW tracksuits for Mike and Romeo.” He promised to refrain from returning “to Mike’s house again without getting the all-clear.”

Mike Sorrentino Often Posts Pictures Featuring His Son on Instagram

As fans are aware, the Sorrentinos’ child, Romeo Reign, was born on May 26, 2021. The Sorrentinos have allowed fans to get a glimpse of their life as a family of three. For instance, on September 22, Mike uploaded a post that featured his son on Instagram. In the photo, the reality television star held Romeo, who was wearing a striped romper and holding a blue fuzzy blanket. Mike smiled while looking at the camera. In the post’s caption, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star asserted that he adores parenthood.

“I love being a dad. I just love it [flexed bicep emoji],” shared the 39-year-old.

Quite a few fans were quick to comment on the picture.

“You are such a wonderful father, so glad to see the big change in your life it was all worth it at the end because now you can start a new chapter in life with that adorable baby [red heart emoji],” wrote a commenter.

“Seeing you as a dad is absolutely heartwarming. I can feel the love in this photo [red heart emoji],” added another social media user.

Lauren Sorrentino Recently Uploaded an Instagram Post That Showed Her Holding Romeo

Lauren Sorrentino also recently uploaded an Instagram post that featured Romeo. The picture, uploaded on September 22, showed the mother-of-one, holding her son. Both Lauren and Romeo focused their attention on the camera lens. The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star revealed in the post’s caption that her son either had just taken a bath or was about to take a bath.

“[Tub emoji] time with Romeo Reign [baby emoji],” read the caption of the post.

READ NEXT: Nilsa Prowant Posts Adorable Photos of Her Baby Boy