‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Get Emotional Over Baby News

There’s a new baby situation on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

On the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, Mike “The Situation” and his wife Lauren Sorrentino got the good news that they after expecting a baby.

In a sweet scene that aired at the end of the episode, Lauren took a pregnancy test as the cast filmed at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. She disappeared for a lengthy time in the bathroom, during which Mike kept asking her, “What does it say?” Lauren finally emerged holding her completed test.

“It says it is,” she told him, per MTV.

The couple then hugged and burst into happy tears.

Lauren Revealed That the Entire MTV Camera Crew Was Crying as They Captured The Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

During the episode, an emotional Lauren opened up in a confessional to reveal how blessed she feels.

“We just always wanted us to be at this point,” she told MTV’s cameras. “And it’s all happy tears. It’s all a good thing, we’re just so happy to be here. We’ve just waited and prayed so long for this, that it’s finally happening and we can’t believe it.”

Ahead of the episode’s airing, Lauren also admitted she was “so glad” that she and Mike let cameras film their special moment. She also noted that the expectant parents weren’t the only ones in the room crying.

“Having these memories is priceless,” she wrote on Instagram. “The whole crew was crying with us when we found out, what a surreal moment watching that back tonight!”

Viewers were also crying. In comments to Lauren’s posts on Instagram, several fans admitted they bawled as the scene played out.

“I wasn’t planning on crying tonight, but here we are so happy for you and your family!!!” one fan wrote,

“You had me crying for sure.” another added. “The way Mike looked at you when you first said it, made my heart stop. It was so beautiful. Thank you for sharing this incredible, beautiful journey with us!!”

Lauren & Mike Have Talked About Their Setbacks in Starting a Family

The episode also included flashbacks to some less happy times for the couple, who married in 2018. Lauren suffered a miscarriage in 2019 shortly after Mike was released from prison after serving time for tax evasion and concealing income.

In the new episode, Mike admitted the past few years have been difficult, but that it all led the couple to where they are today.

“I have a really awesome comeback story,” he said on camera. “It hasn’t been easy for us, but I guess God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. The last couple of years haven’t been easy, but I wouldn’t change a thing because it has made me into the man I am.”

Mike and Lauren will welcome their first child, a baby boy, in May, according to Entertainment Tonight. Lauren has been updating fans with adorable “bumpdates” on her Instagram page.

You can follow the Baby Sitch situation on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8/7.

