Why Fans Think Lauren Sorrentino Teased Her Baby’s Name on Instagram

As fans are aware, “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, will be welcoming their first child later this month. While the couple has been open about their experience as expectant parents, they have not publicly released their son’s name. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Reddit users, however, believe that Lauren, who is currently 37 weeks pregnant, may have revealed some information about the name in an Instagram post, uploaded on May 5.

Reddit Users Analyzed Lauren’s Necklace

The post in question consisted of two up-close photos of Lauren. A “Jersey Shore” fan with the username nes0805 noticed that the mother-to-be had on a delicate initial necklace.

“Lauren posted Instagram pic and she’s wearing an [sic] ‘R’ initial necklace [thinking face emoji] could baby’s name start with R?” read the Reddit post.

“Jersey Shore” fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter. Quite a few commenters agreed that the necklace was indicative that the child’s first initial is “R.” With this information some Reddit users proceeded to guess what name Lauren and Mike have settled on for their son.

“It’s totally Roman. Mike said it means strong. I know I thought it was Leo or something but Roman is definitely on point for them, and a very cute name,” wrote one commenter, who seemed to be referencing Mike’s comments from an April US Weekly interview.

In said interview, Mike and Lauren revealed that their son will have an Italian name.

“Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].’ It’s a very strong name,” said Mike.

Lauren also disclosed that it was not easy for the couple to “agree on names.” She noted that throughout the pregnancy, they had “three top names that [they] loved” but “the first two were just not sticking.”

“The third one was like, ‘that’s it,’” said the 36-year-old.

During the interview, Lauren also discussed that she has consistently been working out during her pregnancy. She revealed that while she “took it easy” during her first trimester, the past few months she has “been doing pilates a few days a week.”

“It’s very impressive because she does it three times a week and she says that she always feels good when she gets it in. And she’s really shaped her body,” said Mike.

The Sorrentinos Also Discussed Lauren’s Fitness Regimen on Their Podcast

The Sorrentinos shared similar information about Lauren’s fitness regimen on a recent episode of their podcast, “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” uploaded on May 4. She explained that she has been working out less as she approaches her due date.

“I was doing pilates three times a week, which was really helping for a long time. Now I’m just getting really uncomfortable that I can’t do it three times a week ‘cause I don’t want to push it. I don’t want to overdo myself so if I wake up in the morning and I’m feeling sore — which I usually am, just like my body in general not really from working out — I just cancel my session,” said Lauren.

To see more of Mike and Lauren, check out the new season of MTV’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” premiering on June 3.

