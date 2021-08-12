Mike Sorrentino Shares How He Has Adjusted to Parenthood

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are parents to a two-month-old baby named Romeo. During a recent episode of the “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens” podcast, uploaded on August 10, the couple shared how they have been adjusting to parenthood.

Lauren acknowledged that they had taken a three-month hiatus from recording “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens.” She noted that she “missed this podcast,” as it is a “part of [her] routine that keeps [her] accountable.” Mike chimed in that the first few weeks of parenthood have been difficult.

“The name of the game for us 12 weeks in or 11 weeks in is making the adjustments, that’s exactly what we are doing. The first I think six to eight weeks — you know, newborn life is survival,” asserted the “Jersey Shore” star.

Mike then shared that he and Lauren have slowly adjusted to parenthood. He stated that when Romeo was first born, he was too preoccupied to stick to his usual diet and workout routine. However, he is now able to work out twice a day. Mike explained that he and his wife go on a walk with Romeo every morning for an hour. He described their family walk as “so exciting and so fun and so rewarding.” He also noted that Romeo’s pediatrician “informed [them] that [their son] needs to get out more outside for his eyes so he can see the world and the colors, and the trees and the sky and things so he gets what he needs.” After the walk, Mike continues his workout in his weight room.

“It’s not easy being a parent but we’re doing our best, we feel like we got the hang of it. Also early in the day, we’re making adjustments with making the Peapod orders or the orders for food and taking out the food for dinner and making those adjustments. So I think that’s what the name of the game is ,it’s really about planning. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail, so we’re making those adjustments right now,” shared the 39-year-old.

Lauren Sorrentino Shared That She Struggled With ‘Time Management’

While recording the podcast, Lauren shared that she has struggled with “time management” since becoming a parent.

“When you have a newborn, as any of you parents out there know, it’s like a massive time blackhole, you get sucked into,” explained the 36-year-old.

She stated she enjoys holding her son for as long as possible, but that impedes her from doing household chores.

“Especially in the beginning, I didn’t want to put him down but you have to realize that if you don’t put him down the whole day and you do that for a few days in a row, then there’s laundry, dishes, there’s cooking meals, and all these other things as life goes on and around you and you have to find ways to juggle things and keep up with it,” said Lauren.

She went on to say that she feels it is necessary “to set a schedule for yourself,” but noted that taking on too many tasks can be “overwhelming.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Recently Discussed Parenthood on Instagram

Mike recently took to Instagram to discuss his feelings about becoming a parent. The post, uploaded on August 11, showed Romeo lying on a crocheted blanket while looking at the camera.

“Of all the titles I’ve ever had, ‘Dad’ has been the best one so far! Grateful to be apart of the exclusive hood known as parenthood,” read the caption.

Lauren shared a sweet message in the post’s comments section.

“& you’re the best dad to baby Romeo! [baby emoji] we love you so much [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji],” wrote the mother-of-one.

Quite a few fans also commented on the post.

“He has the most adorable little face!! So so happy for you! It’s amazing how many turns life takes huh?! You deserve every bit of your dreams coming true….you’ve worked your a** off for this special, rewarding time! Enjoy every single second!” wrote one social media user, along with a red heart emoji.

“Its [sic] like when you become a parent you look at life under a whole new lense. Gosh hes [sic] growing soo [sic] fast such a cutie,” added a different commenter.

