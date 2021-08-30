Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino on What He Plans on Teaching His Son

Since their son, Romeo’s birth on May 26, 2021, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have discussed parenthood on social media and their podcast “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens.” For instance, on a recent podcast episode, uploaded on August 24, the Sorrentinos discussed what they planned on teaching their first-born child.

Mike Sorrentino Recently Spoke About Making Decisions

During the podcast episode, Mike shared that he has been more lenient with his diet as of late. This led to a discussion about “self-improvement.”

“We all know that I’m not perfect and really no one is, but if you are working toward your goals, progress over perfection. One day at a time. You know, getting on the path of self-improvement, you got an awesome shot, in my opinion, of being great,” explained Mike.

He then asked Lauren for confirmation that they have been “a lot happier” since adapting to the mindset “of progress over perfection.” His wife agreed with his assessment and shared that she believes that a poor diet can hinder decision-making. Mike, who has been sober for five years, also noted substance abuse has a similar effect. He explained that fans have reached out to him about overcoming addiction. The “Jersey Shore” star asserted that “it’s not an overnight thing.” He encouraged those with addiction to “mov[e] forward one day at a time” and refrain from “comparing yourself to someone else.”

Lauren then noted that she believes it is important to eventually share their personal stories with their son.

“If you look back on your life and our life together, you don’t have to say don’t do drugs, they’re bad or you know, don’t do this — you could be like listen I tried this and this was result and you can actually share these stories,” said the mother-of-one.

Mike interjected that Romeo could watch “Jersey Shore” to witness his past mistakes. Lauren agreed but noted that they are “not going to show that right away.”

“We do have that as reinforcements but I do think that’s impactful to have those relative stories and to prove a point and an educational result from it,” said Lauren.

The reality television personality shared that he believes bettering oneself “comes down to decisions,” which is a lesson he plans on teaching Romeo.

“Decisions are really key and we’ve spoken about that many, many times throughout many episodes of this podcast but calculating a good decision is probably one of the main things that I will teach my son,” explained Mike. “So that he’s able to process his own decisions. If I tell him don’t do this that doesn’t mean he’s going to listen to me but he has to go through almost a risk assessment tool in his brain. If I do this, this is going to happen. If I do that, that’s going to happen. And I feel that that will probably help him a lot better in life.”

Deena Cortese & Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley Shared Tips for the Sorrentinos

Most of the “Jersey Shore” cast have children. For instance, Deena Cortese has two sons, Christopher John Buckner and Cameron Theo Buckner, and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley is a mother to a daughter, Meilani Alexandra Mathews, and a son, Greyson Valor Mathews. During a June interview with Z100 New York, Cortese and Farley shared some tips for the Sorrentinos.

“I always say follow your gut. You know your kid best and also just soak it all in because time really does fly. I feel like just yesterday my two-year-old was an infant and now he’s two. So it’s crazy,” said Cortese.

Farley shared she felt the same way about the passage of time when raising children.

“I’m actually planning my daughter’s seventh birthday and I’ll never forget giving birth to her on ‘Snooki & JWoww.’ I mean it feels like yesterday that I was holding her as an infant, so my advice to Mike is to literally soak it all in because you blink and a year goes by and then five years and then probably 10,” said the 35-year-old.

READ NEXT: Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returning to ‘Jersey Shore’?