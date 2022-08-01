‘Jersey Shore’ Star Expecting Another Baby

The “Jersey Shore” family is growing.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are expecting their second child together. The couple made the announcement on social media on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good,” Mike captioned an Instagram photo. Lauren posted the same photo with a similar caption, and the couple shared the news on baby Romeo’s Instagram as well. Lauren also shared the news on her Instagram Stories, sharing the post along with a caption that read, “We’re Pregnant!”

In January 2022, Mike told Us Weekly that he and Lauren were thinking about adding to their family.

“We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2],” he said. I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for [our 7-month-old son], Romeo, for sure,” he added.

Seven months later, he and Lauren shared their big news with the world.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mike & Lauren Received Tons of Congratulatory Messages

Shortly after Mike and Lauren shared the exciting baby news on Instagram, several people congratulated them in the comments section of their posts.

Several people mentioned the couple’s dog, Mosey, who died in July 2022.

“Omfg I’m so happy for you!!!!! mosey handed your new baby down to you. Congrats on this beautiful moment,” one comment read.

“Mosey is looking down smiling,” someone else wrote.

“Congratulations! Damn, Lauren is wearing that dress! UNREAL,” a third person added, noting how great Lauren looked in her off-the-shoulder tie-dye dress.

“So so so happy for you guys!!!” DJ Pauly D said.

“Yassssssss,” added Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Mike & Lauren Are Parents to 1-Year-Old Son Romeo

On May 27, 2021, Mike and Lauren announced the arrival of their first child. The couple had shared their pregnancy journey on social media and revealed that they were having a boy, but they chose to keep his name private until he was born.

In November 2020, Mike shared a photo of him and his wife — along with their dog, Mosey — in the kitchen with the island covered in flour. In the flour, they etched the words, “Baby Sorrentino May 2021.”

In December 2020, the couple shared that a baby boy was on the way.

“Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” Mike captioned an Instagram post at the time.

In an interview with Us Weekly that ran about a month before Romeo’s arrival, Mike and Lauren teased their son’s name.

“It’s very unique and something we both love. It does have a special meaning,” Lauren told the outlet. Mike said that the name was “strong” and added that once people hear it, they’d be like, “Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].”

The couple admitted that landing on the name didn’t come right away — it was actually third on their list.

“We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking. This third one was like, ‘That’s it,'” she said.

READ NEXT: “Bachelor” Star Has Fans Thinking a Baby Is on the Way