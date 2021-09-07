Mike Sorrentino on if Romeo Will Be On ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

The fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is currently in production. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren recently discussed filming the upcoming season on their podcast “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens.”

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Spoke About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

During the podcast episode, uploaded on September 7, the Sorrentinos spoke about shooting the upcoming season. Mike shared that the cast has “been filming on and off for the past two to three months.” He noted that the birth of his 3-month-old son, Romeo, will be featured in the new season. The 39-year-old also shared that he is “very proud of” the show “because it documents [the cast] growing older, more mature, starting families, still being fun, still being funny, and the family just keeps getting bigger.”

Lauren shared similar sentiments about “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“Everyone is evolving and you don’t always get to see that in a show, like I always feel like a show captures a moment in time and I think the people are like forever that character or forever that person and obviously that is not real life,” explained the mother-of-one. “So when you get the opportunity to be on air for so many years, where it’s like over a decade, you get to really grow and show your growth and grow with the fans and with your community and it’s so amazing to see all the changes in everyone’s life and I think it’s really cool to share that authentic side of everyone’s growth.”

The Sorrentinos then shared that they will likely be traveling with Romeo for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5.

“Wherever we go, Romeo will probably be joining because we are not leaving him behind, we will bring him and like a grandma or a sister, like a family member to help out because we’ll definitely want to make sure that he’s there. And he’s too young. We’re not leaving him home. He’ll be with us at all times,” asserted Lauren.

Later in the episode, the 36-year-old shared that the cast does “have a trip coming up.” She noted that the show’s stars “have no idea where it is, but that will be a big part of the season.” Lauren also stated that their life as a family of three has been documented.

“All the stuff we’ve been filming at home, you know, with Romeo’s birth and arrival and becoming new parents and home life,” said the mother-of-one.

Mike Sorrentino Shared That He Is ‘Unbelievably Blessed’ on Social Media

Mike Sorrentino seems to be enjoying parenthood. On September 3, he uploaded three pictures of Romeo on Instagram. The first photo showed the 3-month-old sitting beside a stuffed animal while looking at the camera. Mike held his son in the second image. The final shot featured the baby lying on his back.

In the post’s caption, the MTV star shared how he felt about being a father to Romeo.

“So very thankful [teddy bear emoji] Incredibly grateful [teddy emoji] Unbelievably blessed,” wrote Mike.

Lauren responded to the post and commented on her son’s eye color.

“Blue eyes [baby emoji] [blue heart emoji],” wrote the 36-year-old in the comments section.

