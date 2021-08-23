PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Shares Sweet Pictures of Lauren & Baby Romeo

As fans of the “Jersey Shore” are aware, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino, who wed in 2018, recently became parents. Ever since welcoming their son, Romeo, the couple has shared sweet family moments on social media. For instance, on August 22, Mike uploaded a series of pictures that featured his wife and Romeo on Instagram.

The first photo showed Lauren sitting on the couch while holding her three-month-old child, who was wearing a romper adorned with a koala bear print. In the second photo, Romeo smiled at the camera and sat in what appears to be a car seat. The final three images consisted of the baby lying on a crocheted blanket.

“The Love of a family is life’s greatest blessing [folded hands emoji],” wrote Mike in the post’s caption.

Lauren was quick to respond to the post.

“My little koala bear [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] [baby emoji],” wrote the mother-of-one, seemingly in reference to her son’s romper.

The Sorrentinos’ “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star, Vinny Guadagnino, also commented on the post. The 33-year-old shared that he disagreed with Mike’s caption regarding family.

“Forget family ! It’s all about money, the brand names of your clothes ! And what all of your materialistic things!!!!” wrote the “Double Shot at Love” star.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the comments section to share kind words about Romeo.

“He is absolutely pure perfection,” wrote one commenter.

“Awww what a little cutie! [red heart emoji],” added another social media user.

Mike Sorrentino Revealed That His ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates Have Given Him Suggestions About Parenthood

The Sorrentinos are not the only “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” cast members who have children. While speaking to In Touch Weekly in April 2021, alongside Lauren, Mike shared that his castmates, who are parents, like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Deena Cortese, and Ronnie Magro, have given them suggestions about parenthood.

“We are so close we actually practically speak every day about everything in group chat. I just really love that about them,” said the 39-year-old. “They’re friends that have turned into family so I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18 because that’s how close we are. We really do see each other at family events and they always share advice about us becoming parents and it’s really amazing to have close friends like that. Amazing.”

Some ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Discussed Parenthood in a 2020 Interview

During a November 2020 interview with In Touch Weekly, Ronnie Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Pauly D, discussed some less than ideal aspects of parenthood. Farley shared that her daughter, Meilani, is “the exact version of [her] in a six year old body.”

“It’s like a living breathing replica of me at six and I’m scared at night ‘cause she’s too much like me. It’s like fighting myself,” said Farley.

Cortese then shared that her eldest son, Christopher John Buckner, has quite a sweet tooth.

“He likes ice cream, cookies, and he rather have that than like a real meal,” said the mother-of-two.

Pauly D chimed in that his daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, has a preference for violent video games.

“I have this arcade upstairs and it’s sort of kid friendly. So she plays basketball and air hockey. But instead of wanting to play that she wants to play ‘Mortal Kombat,’” said the professional DJ. “So I have a seven-year-old girl going upstairs, playing ‘Mortal Kombat.’ I’m like this is not good.”

READ NEXT: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Confirms Split From Christian Biscardi