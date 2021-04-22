Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Tease Their Baby Boy’s Name

We’ve got a (baby) situation (name)!

“Jersey Shore” stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have officially picked out a name for their baby boy. The couple revealed the news in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s very unique and something we both love. It does have a special meaning,” Lauren told the outlet. The couple admitted that they had a few names that they were toying around with, but one just kind of stuck.

“We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking. This third one was like, ‘That’s it,'” Lauren said. Although the two didn’t give any major hints about the name that they chose for their son, Mike revealed that the name is Italian. Of course, that doesn’t really narrow it down!

Mike Said the Name He & Lauren Chose Is ‘Strong’ and it Makes Sense

Mike told Us Weekly that the name that he and Lauren chose for their son is “strong.”

“Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].’ It’s a very strong name,” Mike told Us Weekly. This, of course, is only going to make fans more curious.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the only other “Jersey Shore” cast member to give her kids very Italian names. She and her husband Jionni LaValle chose the names Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo for their three children. Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s two kids are named Meilani and Greyson, while Pauly D has a daughter named Amabella, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s daughter’s name is Ariana.

Mike and Lauren recently celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son at a gorgeous baby shower.

“We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends! The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room,” the couple told People magazine in a statement. “We are counting down the days until we meet our sweet baby boy,” they added.

Lauren Said She’s More Excited Than Nervous About Giving Birth

Lauren told Us Weekly that she is nervous “to a normal extent,” but, at this point, she is more excited to meet her baby. Lauren is due next month, but her exact due date hasn’t been revealed.

“I’m more excited. I’m not nervous about the pain or anything like that. I feel like I can take so much in life, and I’m just excited to finally meet him and start our new life,” she told the outlet.

Mike and Lauren have been documenting their pregnancy on an Instagram account that they started for their son called “Its Baby Situation.”

“I’m feeling him move like crazy this week, he’s at that stage where at times my belly looks like there’s an alien in there. So weird and so amazing all at the same time! I can’t believe we are in the single digit weeks countdown until his arrival,” Lauren wrote in an April 2 Instagram update when she was almost 32 weeks along.

