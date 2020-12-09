Mike Sorrentino Angers Probation Officer, Could Be in Trouble

There might be a legal situation for Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino, aka “The Situation.” The MTV reality star has fallen behind on his community service and his probation officer is not pleased, TMZ reported on December 8. Sorrentino was supposed to complete 500 hours of community service, but he’s only completed 18 hours. Now his probation officer is asking a judge give the Jersey Shore star a “slap on the wrist,” TMZ wrote.

The Situation spent eight months behind bars in New York Federal Prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion. He was released in September 2019 and reunited with his wife Lauren.

The probation officer said she gave Sorrentino ideas, like volunteering at his church, Toys For Tots and various food banks, but he hasn’t shown up. He was supposed to volunteer in August but didn’t show up because of fears related to the novel coronavirus. Sorrentino has had since his release in 2019 to complete–or at least make a dent in–his 500 hours of community service.

The probation officer claimed Sorrentino is neglecting his duties, saying she reminded the MTV star “at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home.” Since he hasn’t been following through, a judge issued a written warning to Sorrentino.

There’s Another Sitatution Entering the Picture

Sorrentino is likely going to be busy in the new few months. Not only does he have 482 hours of community service to complete, he’s also expecting his first child. He and Lauren Sorrentino announced last month that they were going to have a baby in May 2021.

The couple announced the happy news on social media by writing the baby due date in flour. The rainbow baby comes after Lauren experienced what she called a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage in November 2019, the month after Sorrentino was released from prison.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult,” she said during an ABC interview, cited by Us Weekly. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

They’re Having a Boy!

The couple was originally going to have a gender reveal party, but they opted to do it virtually because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. They took to Instagram to make the announcement to their millions of followers, where they showed a Christmas tree that was lit up with blue lights.

“Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” Sorrentino, 38, captioned the images.

Their future baby has his own Instagram account, where he also announced the news.

“IT’S OFFICIAL – I’M A BABY BOY! 💙🎉🙏🏼 My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C-word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me 👶🏼, and host it virtually!” the caption read. “Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!”