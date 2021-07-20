PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Posts Adorable Pictures of His Son & Dog

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife Lauren had their son, Romeo, nearly two months ago. As fans are aware, the couple has been sharing their life as first-time parents on Instagram. For instance, Screen Rant reported that Mike uploaded two pictures that featured Romeo and the couple’s dog, Moses, on July 18. In the photos, the baby is partially covered by a blanket and sitting in what appears to be a bouncer seat. Romeo focused on the camera with a curious expression on his face while the Golden Retriever sat close to him.

Lauren commented on the Instagram post and referred to both Moses and Romeo as her “loves.” Quite a few social media users also flocked to the comments section, with many complimenting the Golden Retriever for being a good dog.

“Mosey protecting the baby,” wrote one commenter, along with three red heart emojis.

“Awww so cute how mosey is watching over the baby,” added another follower.

“Aww your dog is keeping eye on the baby so cute,” commented a third Instagram user.

Moses Was Previously Featured in a Video of Romeo

In June, a video of Moses and the baby was uploaded on Romeo’s Instagram account. In the brief clip, Romeo was placed in an electric rocking chair while the dog looked at both the newborn and the camera. The video was paired with the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” by Randy Newman.

“The newest duo [white heart] Romeo & Mosey [baby emoji] [paw print emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Mike Recently Discussed His Dog’s Destructive Behavior

While Moses seems to be doing well with his family’s newest addition, Mike recently outed him for some bad behavior during a May episode of the “Here’s The Sitch with Mike and Laurens” podcast. In the episode, which was recorded about a week before Romeo’s birth on May 26, the “Jersey Shore” star revealed that his dog caused some issues with their garden. He explained that he had hired a landscaper to plant some flower bushes in their courtyard before their baby shower.

“They all bloomed, they were so pretty but Mosey — he’s a loose cannon. I would let him out in the courtyard. He would go straight for my flowers and now to be honest with you three or four out of the plants are dead now,” said Mike.

Lauren agreed that they “need[ed] to replace them” but defended Moses.

“You know, Mosey he just can’t help it, he’s just too sweet of a man, he just loves flower bushes,” said the 36-year-old.

During the podcast episode, Lauren and Mike also discussed their favorite moments from “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Lauren revealed that she was particularly fond of certain milestones that were caught on camera.

“I think one of my favorites will always be, I mean it’s so typical, obvious, you know what I mean is the engagement for like a lot of reasons because that was the first season of the reboot. That was the first time that I was involved in that show,” said Lauren.

The mother-of-one went on to say that she also enjoyed the episode that focused on their wedding and when they announced her pregnancy while in Las Vegas.

