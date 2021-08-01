Mike Sorrentino Posts Adorable Pictures of His Son’s First Park Day

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, recently revealed that they explored a park with their two-month-old son, Romeo. Mike uploaded two separate Instagram posts showing his family surrounded by nature. In the first post, which was shared on July 31, Lauren held Romeo while looking at the camera. The 36-year-old and her son wore matching shirts adorned with the MTV logo. The post’s second slide featured a close-up shot of Romeo’s clenched fist.

“Come at me bruh,” read the caption of the post, along with a face with one raised eyebrow emoji.

The second post consisted of four photos. In the first image, Mike held Romeo while Lauren seemingly snapped the picture. The second photo showed the 2-month-old smiling in a stroller. The third picture was nearly identical to the first slide. The final photo featured Mike posing with his son next to a tree.

“​​The Situations first family day outing with Romeo Reign at the park,” wrote Mike in the caption.

Lauren Sorrentino Also Took to Instagram

Lauren also took to Instagram to post pictures from their day at the park and a brief video of Romeo kicking his blanket while lying in his stroller. The mother-of-one shared in the post’s caption that it was the Sorrentinos “[f]irst family outing to the park.”

Many social media users commented on Lauren’s post, with quite a few noting that Romeo bears a resemblance to his father.

“He looks so much like his daddy [pink heart emoji] beautiful family,” wrote one commenter.

“I think these pictures are extra cute because he looks so much like Mike,” added another Instagram user, along with a string of red heart emoji.

“He looks exactly like his daddy [red heart emoji],” chimed in a third fan.

Mike Sorrentino Spoke About Wanting to ‘Go as a Family to the Park’

It appears Mike has been planning on this park trip for quite some time. While speaking on an episode of the “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens” podcast, uploaded on March 23, the MTV star shared that he wanted to “go as a family to the park” once Romeo was born. He explained that he felt it is integral for children to “appreciate nature and to appreciate your body and get exercise and get those natural endorphins going.”

Later on in the episode, Mike shared more of his thoughts regarding a healthy lifestyle. He stated that “the relationship you have with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have in your life.” Lauren agreed with the sentiment and asserted that “you have to teach people how to treat you based on how you treat yourself.” Mike then shared that “[he] believe[s] that self-care and self-love are so important because that’s the relationship you have with yourself.”

“If you are taking care of your body, if you’re trying to eat well, if you are trying to implement disciplines to progress mentally, physically, and spiritually that will only carry over in a positive way to your other areas of life with relationships,” said the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star.

