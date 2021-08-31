PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino Shares Pictures of Sunday Dinner With Romeo

It seems that Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are passing down an important “Jersey Shore” tradition to their 3-month-old son, Romeo. As fans of the hit MTV program are aware, the show’s cast would regularly have dinners together on Sundays while they lived in the “Jersey Shore” house, located in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

On August 29, Mike shared a series of pictures showing his wife and Romeo enjoying a Sunday dinner together on Instagram. In the first picture, Lauren held her son a while looking at the camera. The Sorrentinos’ dinner can be seen in the background. The following two photos showed Romeo lying in what appears to be his crib. Mike also included close-up photos of their food, which included pasta, meatballs, chicken cutlets, and a salad. The final image showed the father-of-one bottle-feeding Romeo.

“Everyone loves Sunday Dinner [spaghetti emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Many fans flocked to the post’s comments section, with quite a few commenters complimenting the Sorrentinos and their Sunday dinner.

“Your baby is so cute [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] and dinners looks yummy [drooling face emoji] [face savoring delicious food emoji],” wrote one social media user.

“Such a cute little family! Dinner looks amazing,” added another fan.

“Wow that’s a dinner and a beautiful family all in [folded hands emoji] [blue heart emoji] [pink heart emoji],” chimed in a third commenter.

Lauren Sorrentino Share Similar Photos on Her Instagram Account

Lauren uploaded a similar Instagram post on August 29. Along with the photos that Mike shared, she also included a photo of Romeo sleeping and a picture of herself posing with the 3-month-old and the couple’s Golden Retriever, Moses. In addition, Lauren gave fans a glimpse of the Sorrentinos’ dessert, which was an assortment of cookies.

“Family Sunday [folded hands emoji] nothing better [smiling face surrounded with hearts emoji],” wrote Lauren in the post’s caption.

Mike was quick to respond to the post in the comments section.

“Nothing better [crying face emoji] [spaghetti emoji] [baby emoji] [Italian flag emoji],” wrote the 39-year-old.

The Sorrentinos Discussed Their Diet on a Recent Episode of Their Podcast

The Sorrentinos spoke about their diet on a recent episode of their podcast, “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens.” Mike revealed that he had indulged “with the snackers” the weekend before the podcast episode was recorded. Lauren explained that they watch “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” together when it airs on Thursdays “and then it turns into a celebration.”

“Mike just always wants to turn up after the episode. He’s like let’s do snacks and then the weekend starts early,” said the mother-of-one.

Mike went on to say that he usually sticks to a strict diet, except on most Thursdays.

“I definitely turn up and treat thyself,” said the MTV star.

Lauren noted that while she can eat sweets “in moderation,” Mike has a difficult time doing so.

“It’s been proven that I have an addictive personality and I always keep an eye on that,” explained Mike.

Lauren then shared that she believes Mike “still look[s] amazing because [he] work[s] out so hard on the days [he] does work out” and is usually focused on his diet.

