Pauly D Teases New ‘Jersey Shore’ Episodes

Pauly DelVecchio says Jersey Shore will make a return to TV soon. The MTV star opened up in a new interview to give the scoop on filming for the second half of Season 4, which takes place far, far away from the beach—and far from Las Vegas, where the first batch of episodes were filmed last fall.

In a recent call with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Pauly confirmed that filming just wrapped for Season 4B. he also teased that “the second half of season 4 should be airing pretty soon.”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Will Be Seen in a New Way in the Upcoming Episodes

In the interview, Pauly confirmed the Jersey Shore cast “just filmed in the Poconos.” In early March, TMZ posted several photos of the Jersey Shore stars filming at what appeared to be the Woodloch Resort, which is a family resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. Several of the cast members also shared social media photos of the snowy filming location, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his expectant wife Lauren Sorrentino who were photographed posing by a lake at the resort. In addition, Pauly’s girlfriend Nikki Hall posted a photo in front of a fireplace at the mountain resort.

Pauly admitted that given the snow-covered spot, the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes will have a “different flavor.” He also admitted he’s “just not used” to filming in cold weather.

“Normally, when I pack for these vacations, I’m packing tank tops — this time I was packing hoodies and big bubble jackets,” he said. “[Season 4B is] a little different flavor. It was us in cold weather for once. Normally we film in the summertime, and there is a beach. This time there was snow, and we were outdoors with coats on. It was weird.”

Pauly also dished to Page Six that his co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s new fiancé Zack Clayton spent his first extended period of time with the cast while filming in Pennsylvania.

“We broke him in. We had some guys’ days with him,” Pauly revealed. “We bonded with him. It was the first time I really had that one-on-one time with him.”

But Pauly revealed that Zack didn’t pop the question to JWoww on camera and didn’t even tell anyone on the cast he was doing it.

Nicole Polizzi Was Spotted Filming with Angelina Pivarnick at a Restaurant In New Jersey

It is unclear if the whole back half of the season will take place in Pennsylvania. Angelina Pivarnick was spotted filming something with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at a New Jersey restaurant in early March, around the same time some of the other cast members were in the Poconos. In a photo posted by TMZ, Snooki and Angelina were seen having lunch at Lucco Cucina & Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey, complete with a producer and a film crew.

Another source told Us Weekly that Snooki’s lunch date with Angelina lasted about 90 minutes and “everything looked cool between them.” Fans know that the reality stars were on bad terms following the controversial bridesmaids’ speech that Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese delivered at Angelina’s 2019 wedding.

While the JSFV premiere date has not yet been announced, Cheatsheet noted that it wouldn’t be surprising if Jersey Shore takes Floribama Shore’s spot on MTV’s schedule after its current season ends later this spring.