PHOTOS: Inside Snooki’s Custom $2.6 Million New Jersey Mansion

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi owns two homes in New Jersey.

Through the summer, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation“star can often be spotted hanging at her waterfront beach house in Toms River. But for most of the year, the MTV reality star calls Florham Park, New Jersey her home.

Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle bought their custom dream home in 2015 for $2,589,786, per NJ.com. The house was completed three years after the wealthy couple first purchased a plot of land to build their family home on.

Here’s what you need to know about the “Jersey Shore” star’s massive New Jersey mansion.

Snooki’s Home Includes 5 Bedrooms & 6 Bathrooms

Snooki’s three-story colonial-style home is 9,300 square feet and sits on 1.5 acres of land at the end of a private cul-de-sac, per Famous Entertainment. The custom 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom house was built by RNJ Contracting.

The house features high ceilings dark hardwoods throughout and a grand, two-story foyer, per Life & Style.

Snooki’s gourmet kitchen features dark, glass-fronted cabinetry and marble countertops, as well as stainless steel appliances. The room appears to be the hub of the home, as the mom of three often poses there with her family.

Snooki’s kitchen also includes a large pantry which she keeps perfectly organized.

There’s also a large white fireplace and other lavish décor throughout the home.

For the adults, there’s a wine cellar downstairs, and for the LaValle kids there’s a playroom, complete with a gymnastics mat so Snooki’s daughter, Giovanna, can practice her cheerleading routines.

Snooki’s master bedroom includes a large bathroom with red and black checkered floors. The same flooring can be seen in her massive walk-in closet.

Snooki has given tours of both her master bedroom suite and her closet, which can be seen below.





Play



House of Snooki: Master Suite Tour | FYI Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gives a tour of her jaw-dropping master suite, including a closet bigger than the room she grew up in.

Right above her bedroom is a craft room in the attic. The "Jersey Shore" veteran makes crafts and her daughter's cheerleading bows in the room.





Play



Snooki's Craft Room Tour! Hey guys, it's Nicole! You all know how much I love being a craft queen—DIY is like therapy for me!! So today I'm gonna show you my sanctuary—my craft room!! It's where I'm able to get away from my kids and my husband and do all the fabulous handmade orders for my fans

Snooki & Her Husband Were Involved in the Construction of Their Home From Start to Finish

In interviews, Snooki has revealed that she and her husband were involved in every aspect of their custom home build. In 2014, the then-pregnant reality star shared a photo to Instagram that showed her sitting on the newly constructed staircase as she looked out at the framed-out house.

“Just chillen on my throne. #MYHOUSE #finally,” she captioned the pic on Instagram.

She later elaborated on how involved she was in the design of her mansion.

“We built our house from scratch,” Snooki told Glamour. “Meaning we bought the land, did the blueprints, the layouts, the whole construction, design, everything.

The MTV star added that her favorite space in her house is her “huge” master bedroom closet, and she noted that she wouldn’t change a thing about her family’s home.

“It’s our dream home so we literally got to build what we wanted. I’m really happy with our house—it’s perfect,” she added.

