‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki To Return To Reality TV in 2021

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi might have “retired” from Jersey Shore but it doesn’t mean she’s done with reality TV. The pint-sized celebrity revealed she would like to continue to work on projects with MTV after she quit Jersey Shore following Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding disaster.

Moving forward, Snooki would like to continue to share her life with her followers. She has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and her online retail business, The Snooki Shop. She opened up a physical store for the business just before the holidays. While she’s also working on her podcast with pal Joey Camasta, she’d like to get back into the entertainment realm.

“I’m definitely not done with TV,” Snooki, 33, told People in May 2020. “I’m just done with [Jersey Shore]. I want to do something that’s fun and entertaining. I’m actually in talks about doing other shows right now, maybe hosting some things.”

Snooki was worried about the show continuing without her, saying they went on when Sammi Giancola didn’t return to the series when it was rebooted in 2018. “So even though I’m leaving, there are still a lot of pieces to that family and every single one of us plays a huge role,” she said. “Just because I’m leaving doesn’t mean the show is going to end.”

Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese caused Angelina’s guest to boo with their poorly received toast. After initially laughing, Angelina left the room in tears and wanted her Jersey Shore roommates to leave the event.

The feud escalated after audio of the speech leaked online, and Angelina didn’t defend her three roommates on social media. The girls have since claimed they were attacked by viewers and were disappointed that Angelina didn’t do more to come to their defense.

Will Snooki Return to Wrestling?

LOL 😩 now that I’ve gained muscle, i wanna see my ass back in the ring 👀👀 https://t.co/qcErs7m7jc — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 22, 2020

Reality TV isn’t the only type of entertainment Snooki has done. Back in 2011, she appeared on multiple cards for the WWE, including landing a gig at Wrestlemania XXVII, the Asbury Park Press wrote.

Chatter about Snooki potentially getting back into wrestling started after she appeared at the WWE wrestling awards show before Christmas. “LOL now that I’ve gained muscle, i wanna see my a** back in the ring,” she wrote in a December 21 tweet.

The MTV alum wasn’t exactly a fan favorite in the wrestling ring, and when a netizen told her to “stick to what you know” she said she wasn’t interested in getting involved with the WWE again. “Lmao calm down everyone. I am not wrestling. Everyone relax & enjoy your damn Christmas,” she tweeted on December 24.

While wrestling might seem like a far departure, Snooki was a cheerleader in high school and often posts photos and videos on Instagram of her doing gymnastics with her 6-year-old daughter, Giovanna. She also has two more children with husband Jionni LaValle, sons Lorenzo, 8, and Angelo, 1.

Will Snooki Ever Return to ‘Jersey Shore’

While Snooki hasn’t seemed like she’s interested in ever returning to the Jersey Shore, there is one person who is certain she’ll eventually party with them. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said Snooki is a legend and he thinks that her time with Jersey Shore isn’t over just yet.

“You are a legend, and I want to put it out there that all legends come out of retirement at least once,” he said on her podcast in November, as noted by Distractify. “I will be hopeful, but we did miss you [unbelievably] and we did keep your spirit alive.”

Snooki didn’t share the same optimism, saying: “I miss everyone filming and even the crew but do I regret my decision? Hell no.”

