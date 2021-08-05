Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi on the Moments Edited Out of ‘Jersey Shore’

As fans are aware, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi found fame when “Jersey Shore” debuted over 11 years ago. While being interviewed on a recent episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast, hosted by Paris Hilton and Hunter March, the mother-of-three shared some information about the hit MTV reality series.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Commented on What Was Edited Out of the Show

During the “This Is Paris” interview, March asked the MTV personality “how much stuff didn’t make it to air on ‘Jersey Shore.’” Polizzi replied that quite a bit had been edited out of the show due to time constraints. She explained that the original series was shot continuously for about six weeks. The mother-of-three also noted there were “cameras in the corner of every single room,” save for the bathroom.

“You’re always being watched and we filmed 24/7 for like a month and a half, so we were in that house for like, you know, 40 to 50 days and there’s just so much footage going on especially when we were drinking and the show was only an hour long,” said Polizzi.

She then asserted that “they could literally probably do another four seasons of what didn’t make it.”

“We were so crazy. There was so much going on and honestly, I’m glad a lot of things didn’t make it because we were awful,” said the 33-year-old.

She then noted that she could not think of a specific moment edited out of the show.

“I feel like there was a couple fights between the girls that didn’t get in. Probably a lot of the drama but I feel like they got more of the big stories like the girls fighting, like fist fighting, and then Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro] going crazy with Sam [Giancola],” said the reality television star.

During the interview, Hilton also asked Polizzi “what advice would [she] give to [herself] back in 2009.” The “A Shore Thing” author shared that she would tell herself to “keep drinking b**** [and] keep enjoying yourself.” She then gave a serious answer and noted that she would refrain from giving herself any advice.

“I feel that everything played out so good to the point where I am so content as a mom and you know, I still have my times where like I want to go out and party but like mom style but I feel like everything that I have done has a made me, you know, the person that I am today,” said Polizzi. “So I would say keep drinking b****, keep enjoying it because you are going to get pregnant at 24 and everything is going to change.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Also Discussed Being a Mom

While speaking to Hilton and March, Polizzi also shared that she likes going on outings without her children, Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 2. She explained that “having three [children] is definitely very chaotic,” and she is “stressed a lot.”

“I literally just need my moment in the morning where I just wake up, I run to Starbucks, I get my Starbucks, you know, I go to like Target or something for like 20 minutes and then like I’m ready to be a mom. Like I need that time to just get away for a second,” said the MTV star.

Polizzi shared similar sentiments about being a mother during a 2018 interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” She shared that she “always say[s] that moms need time away from the kids,” or else they will “just get anxiety.”

“You’re yelling at stupid things that you shouldn’t be yelling at. And I see that with myself so I’ve always said that moms need to take at least like an hour away,” said Polizzi.

She then suggested that mothers should “go to the nail salon, go to the gym [or] go grocery shopping.”

“Just to get away from the kids for a second because I feel like that’s essential to being a good mom,” asserted Polizzi.

