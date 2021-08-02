Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi on Which of Her Co-Stars Had the Most Growth

The hit MTV show “Jersey Shore” premiered nearly 12 years ago. Since its debut, quite a few of the show’s cast members have married and become parents. During a recent interview on Paris Hilton’s podcast, “This Is Paris,” co-hosted by Hunter March, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that she believes one of her castmates has changed for the better.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Growth

During the interview, Hilton asked Polizzi who out of her “Jersey Shore” co-stars has she “seen grow most over the years and mature.” The mother-of-three replied she is most impressed with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s growth.

“I’d probably say Mike because Mike was such an a****** and he knows it,” asserted Polizzi.

The 33-year-old then referenced that Sorrentino has focused on staying sober for the past five years.

“I just feel like ever since he got sober, he celebrated five years of being sober of like everything, I’m just so proud of him because he was — you know, it was bad, he wasn’t great,” said the television personality.

Polizzi then mentioned that he and his wife Lauren recently had their first child, named Romeo.

“Now, he’s just this amazing husband, amazing dad, and amazing friend to all of us and we’re just super proud of him,” said Polizzi.

The MTV star then asserted that “he’s still fun” while maintaining his sobriety and stated that “he knows how to still be Sitch without getting drunk and without getting, you know, messed up.” She went on to say that the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has been supportive of Sorrentino’s sobriety.

“I feel like when he first started, we all were really respectful of like not trying to get like messed up in front of him or you know, like going to clubs with him and stuff. Like that we try to do normal things that didn’t involve drinking,” said Polizzi.

Mike Sorrentino Discussed His Sobriety

During an April episode of the “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Lauren” podcast, Mike discussed his sobriety. He shared that he has been “five years clean and sober.” He also noted that “when [he and Lauren] are not shooting TV for MTV [they] work at rehabs.”

“We’ve done that for the past couple years. This is what we do. We tour rehabs, we visit the facilities and we speak our story of experience, strength, and hope so that we may save a life,” said the reality television star.

Mike stated that Lauren “supported [him] through [his] recovery journey.” He also noted that his wife’s younger brother, Christopher, “tragically passed a couple years ago from an overdose.” Lauren then explained she and Mike take his sobriety seriously.

“This is our real life. Of course, we share it on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ you get to see some of that. But you know, like he said when we’re not filming this is like our life, our daily foundation, day in and out is Mike’s recovery. It comes first and then everything else comes secondary and everything. He’s excelling personally, professionally, emotionally, spiritually, you know, family, with relationships and everything and it’s all because he put in that foundation for his recovery and sobriety first,” said the mother-of-one.

