Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Gives Paris Hilton Wedding Advice

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wed her husband Jionni LaValle in 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage, the reality television star gave Paris Hilton suggestions on how to best enjoy her upcoming nuptials during a July episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast, co-hosted by Hunter March.

During the interview, Hilton, who is engaged to Carter Reum, described her wedding planning experience as “so stressful” and asked Polizzi for “any advice.” The mother-of-three noted she “went all out” for her glamorous ceremony, inspired by the novel “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. She also shared that she wore two wedding dresses for the occasion and encouraged Hilton to do the same.

“Make sure you have two dresses. I feel like you are going to do more,” said Polizzi. “But I just feel like walking down the aisle, like the gorgeous like timeless dress and then once you go to your reception and the party time, that’s when you change. And I changed into a different ball gown but then my skirt could come off, so then I took the skirt off like when it started to get fun and dance-y. And it was just a really, really cute rhinestone dress, it was so pretty.”

The 33-year-old also instructed Hilton to “go all out because it’s your wedding and it’s literally your day.” Hilton then revealed that she has purchased “three dresses for that night so far.” She also noted that the event “is not going to be as big as it would have been” due to COVID restrictions. However, the ceremony will take place over the span of three days.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Spoke About Her Wedding in 2014

Polizzi shared details about her wedding day during a December 2014 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show.” She noted that there were 34 people in her and her husband’s wedding party. She explained that her bridesmaids consisted of her childhood friends and her “Jersey Shore” castmates. The MTV star then admitted that she did not “even know half” of her 500 wedding guests.

“You know when you have a wedding and your parents say invite those cousins that you don’t really know or the uncle you never really met before that’s kind of how it was. So I’m like meeting everybody for the first time,” explained Polizzi.

The MTV star also shared that she decided to have an extravagant reception at The Venetian, located in Garfield, New Jersey, as she does not plan on marrying again.

“It was a palace and I wanted to do it big because one and done. We are not getting divorced. If stuff hits the fan, he’s got to deal with it,” said Polizzi.

She then revealed that the “afterparty” was her favorite aspect of the celebration.

“The whole day you have jitters and then the reception you have to say ‘hi’ to everybody so, you know, that takes forever, and I couldn’t even eat because I was trying to say ‘hi’ to everybody so the reception I got into my tracksuit. I took my dress off. The heels off. I put Uggs on and I just danced and got drunk. I had a good time,” explained Polizzi.

