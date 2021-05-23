The Real Reason Snooki Returned to ‘Jersey Shore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s return to “Jersey Shore” has been heavily teased in promos for the show’s upcoming season. But why did the original star of the MTV reality show leave in the first place—and what drove her back to the cast?

An insider recently told the Sun that Snooki “missed the money” she made on the reality show. While she only missed the first half of the fourth season of the “Family Vacation” spinoff, that equated to big bucks.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Snooki is one of the wealthiest cast members of “Jersey Shore.” While she started out making just $2,200 per episode when the original series debuted in 2009, by the final season she was making $150,000 per episode—and that doesn’t include a presumed salary bump for her return for “Family Vacation.”

The Sun insider also dropped another bomb about Snooki’s return, claiming, “She thought the show wouldn’t go on without her and when it did and the cast was still thriving, she came back.”

Pauly DelVecchio previously told Us Weekly that Snooki has a “super” fear of missing out, which could be another reason why she only stayed away for a half-season.

Snooki Previously said She Was Done With ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki quit “Jersey Shore” in 2019 following drama over the controversial bridesmaid speech that was delivered by the female cast members at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding On her It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast, she announced she was “done” with “Jersey Shore.”

“I’m definitely not done with TV,” Snooki said on her podcast, per People. “I’m just done with that show.”

In an interview with the AV Club, the mom of three revealed that the reality show was “mentally draining” for her and that the girl drama got “too heavy.”

“I don’t like partying three days in a row,” Snooki said in 2019, per OK magazine. “It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids.”

Snooki Made a Splashy Return to ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki’s return to “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was teased earlier this year after TMZ posted photos of her having lunch with Angelina – and a camera crew — at Lucco Cucina & Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Her return was confirmed with a splashy cake-popping entrance in a trailer for the show. In the clip, Snooki was seen surprising her castmates at the filming location at a snowy resort in the Poconos as she popped out of a supersized cake while holding two bottles of champagne.

“The entire family is back together, it is everything,” said Deena Cortese, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino noted that “the party’s here.”

Snooki was also front and center at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where she reunited with several of her castmates as they received the inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award.

“We are so excited to have this moment,” Snooki said in her acceptance speech, per MTV. “I would like to thank the Academy of MTV and Viacom for acknowledging us because we are hot messes.”