Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Dishes on Her ‘Worst Date’ Experience

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, of “Jersey Shore” fame, has been in a relationship with her husband Jionni LaValle since 2010. During a recent interview on Paris Hilton’s “This Is Paris” podcast, co-hosted by Hunter March, the MTV star opened up about an unfortunate first date that she went on before meeting her husband.

Hilton asked Polizzi to share her “worst date” experience. The mother-of-three explained that she “went to see this movie with this guy,” who she “didn’t even know.”

“Like we talked for a second and then I was like alright let’s go to a movie and we’ll go out to eat,” recalled Polizzi.

The 33-year-old then noted that “during the movie he was like totally aggressive” and insisted on “holding [her] hand.” According to Polizzi, he also “was trying to go up [her] shirt.”

“I was like excuse me sir and aside from that he had the most horrible breath I’ve ever smelled. I’m still scarred today. and he was just like really pushy and creepy so that was like the worst date I’ve ever had,” said the reality television star.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Seemed to Have Previously Spoke About the Date

Polizzi seemingly shared that same story during a 2013 interview on Anderson Cooper’s show “Anderson Live.” She noted that she was about 17-years-old when she “met [someone] at the club” and agreed to go “to the movies” with one of her friends accompanying her.

“He starts trying to go down my pants and I was like, ‘what are you doing?’ Like this is so weird. I’m like ew. I was like turned off. So I ended up getting up and leaving and he chased me out of the movie theater and he was like, ‘Listen I just started this prescription. I’m on this medication’ and then he started pouring — like crying, like hysterical. He was like, ‘I’m so sorry please’ and I’m like, ‘I gotta go,’ so I ended up calling my mom to come pick me up,” shared Polizzi.

She went on to say that her date “kept stalking [her]” to the point where she “had to change [her] number.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Talked About One of Her First Interactions With Her Now-Husband

In a 2018 YouTube video, Polizzi noted that one of her first interactions with her now-husband did not go smoothly. She explained that she “met him at Karma,” a nightclub located in Seaside Heights, New Jersey while filming “Jersey Shore.” The mother-of-three was encouraged by her castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to call LaValle and invite him to spend time with her. He agreed and drove from New Jersey to New York to be with her. She noted that they decided to go to a bar together, and she soon became inebriated.

“Obviously, I got wasted and I embarrassed him. It was karaoke night, so I was screaming on the karaoke machine saying, ‘Snooki’s here, party’s here,’” explained Polizzi. “Like being so dramatic and annoying and he told me that he wanted to leave. Now he tells me how he really felt. He was like, ‘I should have left you then, you were so annoying’ and I was like, ‘God.’ But he stayed thank God but I can only imagine like can you imagine being stuck with me on a date and I’m like drunk Snooki.”

