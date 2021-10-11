Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Sells Beach House for a Huge Profit

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sold her New Jersey beach property for double the original value. According to The New York Post, The reality TV star and her husband Jionni LaValle purchased the home back in 2015 for $370,000. The five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is 4,792 square-foot and located in Brick, New Jersey.

In January, Polizzi sold the waterfront home for $740,000. According to The Sun, the sale was $15,000 over the couple’s original asking price. The Real Deal reported that the property was built in 2005 and sits directly on a canal only a few yards away from the ocean. The home includes amenities such as a wet bar and a gas fireplace.

According to The New York Post, the new owner is a healthcare administrator and a registered nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The Home Was Featured on a Reality Show

Nicole Polizzi’s renovated New Jersey waterfront home purchased in 2015.

The oceanfront home was featured on the short-lived reality show “Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip,” which premiered on the FYI channel in 2016. The show follows Polizzi and LaValle as they buy and renovate a home on the Jersey Shore. Polizzi talked about her experience flipping the house with The New York Post.

“This house was perfect [for a quick flip]. It had a little water damage, the deck needed to be redone, the inside needed to be updated, and the plumbing needed to be redone.”

The couple planned to flip the property and sell it but ended up keeping it for five years. In the five years the couple owned the home, they completed a full renovation, including expanding the master bedroom, landscaping the yard, and replacing the deck with an outdoor lounge area. The entire process is documented on the couple’s reality show which is available on YouTube.

On an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Polizzi told WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella that the FYI show is “one of my favorite things that I’ve filmed.”

Snooki Has a Passion for Home Renovation

The FYI show isn’t Polizzi’s only renovation endeavor. In February, she hosted an HGTV special, “Beach Cabana Royale.” The show challenges three professional designers to transform a crumbling beach cabana into a luxurious hideaway.

The “Jersey Shore” star commented on her HGTV hosting gig in an interview with Access, stating, “I love hosting. I feel like I want to do some more. It’s just different. I like how it’s not always about me.” On an episode of The Bellas Podcast, the reality TV star revealed she would like to do another flip show in the future.

“I love designing, and I love being creative, and it’s just not all about me partying. I feel like people need to see the different side of me. I’m still goofy and crazy, but I’m creative and I’m pretty cool.”

After selling the Brick home, Polizzi and LaValle purchased a new beach house in Toms River for $865,000, according to PopCrush. The waterfront colonial has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The luxurious home includes dark marble countertops, a balcony overlooking the ocean, and a walk-in shower.