Nikki Hall Responds to Pauly D’s Flirtatious Instagram Comment

Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., who goes by Pauly D, is dating model Nikki Hall. As fans are aware, the couple connected during the first season of the MTV series “Double Shot at Love” and made their relationship official in 2020. Pauly D often interacts with his girlfriend on social media. For instance, on October 15, 2021, Hall posted a brief video with her Instagram followers, which garnered a response from her boyfriend.

Nikki Hall Modeled a Jumpsuit in Her Instagram Video

Hall modeled an emerald green Fashion Nova jumpsuit in the video.

“Wearing ‘Casual Nights Jumpsuit – Hunter’ from @fashionnova fashionnovapartner,” read the caption of the post.

Pauly D replied to the post with a flirtatious comment.

“Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?” asked the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star.

Hall appeared to be somewhat confused by Pauly D’s comment.

“@djpaulyd [three crying-laughing emoji] what does raisins have to do with a date lol? But I do like raisins! are we baking? because that’s my kind a date! [three heart-eye emoji],” wrote Hall.

A fan replied to the social media influencer to attempt to clarify what Pauly D meant.

“@nikkisaintclaire a date looks like a giant raisin lol,” wrote the commenter.

Hall responded to the Instagram user, writing, “[four crying-laughing emojis] I get it! He does this to me all day! I suck at puns.”

Many fans also took the time to comment on the post.

“[Heart-eye emoji] Definitely body goals, and the outfits never disappoint!!” shared a commenter.

“[B]eautiful as always [red heart emoji],” wrote a second Instagram user

“U go girl! U always look amazing! [fire emoji],” commented another.

Pauly D Commented on the Prospect of Marriage in June 2021

In a June 2021 Us Weekly interview with his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly D spoke briefly about the prospect of him eventually marrying Nikki Hall.

“Right now we’re just enjoying each other’s company. We haven’t really discussed anything like that,” revealed the professional DJ. “We’re just kind of taking it day by day. But I do really love having her around and we’re getting along great. The pandemic actually helped us out. It actually put me in one place for a period of time where I could focus on giving a relationship the attention that it actually deserves.”

During the Us Weekly interview, Guadagnino referenced that he and Pauly D had a commitment ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate their friendship during the second season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“I was going to say that he is married already, don’t forget, me and him got bromitted,” said the 33-year-old.

Guadagnino also mentioned that he made Hall’s acquaintance during the production of “Double Shot at Love” season 1 and 2. He then noted that he had an appreciation for Pauly D and his girlfriend’s relationship

“I know Nikki now from our other shows that we went through so if it’s anybody, I’m glad it’s her just because we all know each other we’re all familiar with each other and we’ve been through a lot together,” stated Guadagnino.

READ NEXT: Mike Sorrentino Defends Calling the Police on His Brother