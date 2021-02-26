How Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant’s Father Todd Died

Nilsa Prowant opened up about tragic family news on the Season 4 premiere of Floribama Shore. The 27-year-old reality star’s father, Todd Prowant, passed away last summer, and his death was addressed during the Season 4 premiere of the MTV reality show.

In the episode, Nilsa revealed that her father fell on his stomach and was rushed to the hospital. The family was given the devastating news that he only had a 10 percent chance of surviving. The family also could not go to the hospital to see the Prowant patriarch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the Floribama Shore premiere, Nilsa revealed that her family then had to make a decision whether or not to resuscitate her father. Her costars all reached out to her and offered her support following the tragedy.

Nilsa Prowant Posted About Her Father’s Death Several Times on Social Media

According to the obituary for Sgt. Todd Prowant, he was 57-years-old when he died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Per his obituary, Prowant served in the United States Air Force for 23 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. During his years in the military, he served as the United States Air Force Special Operations Chief of Combat Arms and was also part of the Germany 377th Security Police Group as well as the Tyndall Air Force Base 325th Security Forces Squadron. He received full military honors at his funeral.

In addition to his military career, Prowant was a District Commissioner for Boy Scouts of America and he founded the National Southern Miss Scholarship Pageant and the Miss Florida Palm State Pageant.

After her father’s death, Nilsa shared the sad news with her Instagram followers as she revealed that he did “everything” to give his family the best life possible.

A few days later, she shared a heartbreaking Instagram post that showed her posing with her boyfriend, Gus Gazda.

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking, emotional, and almost unbearable, but you have made me feel so loved and have been by my side every second,” she wrote. ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner to have help me get through this. Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have you. Thank you, Gus. You have helped my family do everything from assisting with things my dad would normally do to making sure everyone’s spirits were as high as they could be during this time… this week has shown me I can get through anything with you here with me. I love you.”

Nilsa Said She Believes Her Late Father Was ‘Behind’ Her Recent News That She is Expecting a Baby Boy

In December, Nilsa announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Gusm due in May 2021.

“Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light,” she wrote on Instagram, in a clear reference to her father’s recent death. “Our greatest adventure is about to begin.”

A few days later she revealed that the baby is a boy, and she made another reference to her father.

“Our faces say it all! I can’t help but to think my dad had a hand in this,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point I found out I was expecting. It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop, but that with this baby, it’s just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile.”

Nilsa and Gus became engaged in January 2021.

