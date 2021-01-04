‘Floribama Shore’ Alum Announces Engagement

A double set of congratulations are in order for Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant! The MTV alum announced her pregnancy last month, and just shared that she and partner Gus Gazda are engaged, Us Weekly wrote. Floribama Shore has been considered the cousin program of Jersey Shore, which was rebooted in 2018 after a six-year hiatus.

Nilsa took to Instagram to share the happy news on January 2. Gus got down on one knee on her birthday, with Nilsa describing the experience as being on “cloud nine.”

“Today has been more than I could have ever imagined,” the reality star wrote. “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”

She then penned a special tribute to Gus, saying he helped make her whole again. “Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one. You never cease to amaze me,” she said. “I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good.”

Nilsa is looking forward to their future together. “I know with you by my side I can get through anything,” the MTV alum penned. “I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now…Let’s plan a wedding.”

Nilsa & Gus Are Having a Baby Boy

Nilsa announced her pregnancy via Instagram on December 9, 2020. She shared a sign that said “Baby Gazda Coming May 2021.” Other MTV stars, like Jersey Shore personalities Lauren Sorrentino and Deena Cortese, are also expecting their babies in the spring.

“Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light,” Nilsa wrote in her pregnancy announcement. “Our greatest adventure is about to begin…”

Nilsa said her son, who they’re naming Gray Allen Gazda, is her “saving grace” and believes her father, who passed away, is still looking down on her.

“I can’t help but to think my dad had a hand in this,” she explained. “Our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point I found out I was expecting. It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop, but that with this baby, it’s just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile.”

Nilsa Is ‘Optimistic’ For the New Year

While 2020 hasn’t been the easiest year, Nilsa wrote that she’s looking forward to the future.

“This year has been full of so many ups and downs (more downs than ups, unfortunately) but this year has taught me bad time’s are inevitable, but they make you appreciate the good,” she said. “So long 2020 🤍 2021 I’m optimistic, so let’s do this!”

For those who want to follow more of Nilsa’s pregnancy and engagement journey, the Floribama Shore has been sharing videos to YouTube.

Before announcing her engagement, she looked back at old photos from the MTV Movie Awards. “We were such babies in this photo!!! This was our first awards show!” she remembered. “I kept thinking, how did I end up here!!! Crazy where life takes you! Never take a single second for granted.”

