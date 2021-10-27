Two ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Are 2021 People’s Choice Awards Nominees

Two “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars are 2021 People’s Choice Awards nominees.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are nominated for The Reality TV Star of 2021. The reality television personalities who are also up for the award are Joe Amabile of “Bachelor In Paradise” fame, Kandi Burruss from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Erica Mena from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Lisa Rinna from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. According to the publication, fans will be able to cast their votes “at www.votepca.com or on Twitter” until November 17, 2021. The winners will be announced at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will be held on December 7, 2021.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Mentioned His Nomination on Instagram

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrated his nomination with an Instagram post. The photo showed the MTV star wearing a shirt that read “the comeback is always greater than the setback.”

“We have a situation [flexed bicep emoji] BDS is nominated for @peopleschoice Reality TV Star of 2021 Award [trophy emoji] I can’t thank my fans enough [folded hands emoji] I can only win with YOUR support, so vote now at the link in my bio. #PCAs,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Sorrentino.

“Congratulations on this pick I am definitely voting,” wrote a commenter.

“Congratulations!! Keep accomplishing!! [fire emoji][briefcase emoji][fist emoji],” added a different fan.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Discussed Joining the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast

As fans are aware, the “Jersey Shore” spin-off series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” premiered on MTV in 2018. During a January 2021 interview with the “Knockin’ Doorz Down” podcast, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared that he was concerned about how fans would react to his presence on the show. He explained that he had become sober only two years before the first season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“I was just newly sober. I was really worried, I was worried because I was a little bit overweight. I wasn’t ‘The Situation.’ I kind of identified myself as this guy who gets women and has a six pack and at that time period I did not have a six pack. I had a girlfriend and I was overweight so, you’re wondering is America going to love you,” explained Sorrentino.

He shared that he decided to change his persona for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“The only way I was able to get through that was to just challenge myself to be like you know what you’re going to have to find a different version of yourself, you know what I’m saying? It is a different time in your life right now. If you’ve got to be that funny chubby guy for like a season or something guess what that’s what you gotta do,” explained the MTV personality.

He revealed that he began reading books, which enabled him “to turn [himself] into a different person.” He also noted that he adopted the nickname Big Daddy Sitch.

“[I] came up with this new name, Big Daddy Sitch, because I had gained a little weight,” said Sorrentino.

