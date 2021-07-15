Pauly D’s Ex Leaves the Country & Moves Overseas

Pauly D’s former fling, Aubrey O’Day, is leaving the United States for another country.

On July 10, O’Day wrote on Instagram: “… for those of you who are friends… you know I’ve been wanting to leave out of the country for a while now, so… I have :)! I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life.”

O’Day did not specify where she was moving to, but continued her post:

I’ve been so anxious, scared, emotionally raw, I have no idea what will come next… The industry, society’s cravings, our leaders, the product consumer dynamics.. and then I remembered before I was a public figure at 17, while in college, I sailed around the world on Semester at Sea.. and when I returned home my mission was to join the Peace Corp… I need a more profound purpose at this stage of my life than what I’ve learned so far.

O’Day in Dubai?

On July 11, O’Day posted an Instagram from a first-class seat, seen above, and wrote, “gotta have the flat bed to Dubai,” leading fans to suspect she was moving to Dubai. She has yet to confirm these assumptions.

In the post, however, she did mention her Semester at Sea in college, and how she hoped to join the Peace Corps upon returning home.

Given her Instagram post, it’s unclear whether or not O’Day will continue working on her show, “BET Presents: The Encore”.

The series, starring Shamari Devoe, Irish and LeMisha Grinstead, Nivea, Fallon and Kelisha King, Pamela Long, O’Day, and Williams, premiered in June on BET. According to People, “The 10-episode series… features the songstresses as they move in together, create music, and put on live performances in a matter of 30 days.”

Aubrey O’Day: ‘It Was Scary’

One of the last times O’Day sat down for a public interview was in July 2019, when she opened up to Variety.

During the interview, she reflected on her time on the series, “Making the Band”, and being part of the all-girl band Danity Kane.

She said, “Diddy’s a father, so hopefully he’s learned things about the way that you handle women and has more compassion for women now.” She continued, “Puff is a very difficult person to work with. Everything had to be perfect. I remember times where he looked at my toenails and was like, ‘What is your third toenail doing? Go get that sh– fixed before you walk into a room.’ Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over and he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and say, ‘Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You’re the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?’”

O’Day added that she was “scared to death” each day about what would take place with Diddy.

“There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism and a lot of it was scary.”

Since leaving the band, O’Day has appeared on reality TV shows like “Celebrity Apprentice”, “Famously Single”, “Ex on the Beach”, and Britain’s “Celebrity Big Brother.”