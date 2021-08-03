A Look at Pauly D’s Luxurious Las Vegas House

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star DJ Pauly D, born Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., owns a lavish house located in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Screen Rant, his partner Nikki Hall shares the residence with him.

The Sun reported that the seven-bedroom house has quite a few “top-of-the-line amenities.” For instance, the kitchen has granite countertops and unique hanging light fixtures. This area seems to be in use as Hall posted an Instagram Live in April that showed her cooking a meal while DelVecchio watched.

DelVecchio’s house is equipped with a high-ceiling living room and sitting area. The Sun noted that the carpeted owner’s suite is complete with “dual walk in closets.” In addition, the publication reported that one of the house’s seven bathrooms boasts “a top of the line Neptune jetted tub,” meaning that it likely serves as an area for relaxation. The pool is also ideal for Las Vegas summers. According to Screen Rant, DelVecchio and Hall can shoot hoops whenever they would like as they have “an outdoor basketball court.”

DelVecchio Talked About His Career & House in a 2018 Interview

During an April 2018 interview with People magazine, DelVecchio spoke about his home and his wealth. According to the publication, the 41-year-old has amassed millions of dollars by DJing.

“It still doesn’t feel real to me. I wake up in the morning and still pinch myself to make sure I’m not actually dreaming. It was always a dream of mine to tour the world as a DJ. And the show has given me the audience to do that. I truly am living my dream,” explained DelVecchio.

He then stated that he focuses his attention on his profession.

“I’m DJing 24/7. And what I mean by that is I’m constantly listening to music — in the car, in the gym, in the shower, etc. — and thinking about what to play and when,” said the television personality.

He also shared he made sure that his property was equipped with certain amenities that he deemed necessary.

“I wanted my house to be a home for me and have everything that I needed in it. So it has a basketball court, a gym, tanning beds, laundry, an arcade, [a garage for] my cars and bikes and mini golf. You know, the essentials,” said DelVecchio.

The MTV star went on to say that he enjoys buying items for his only child named Amabella, who was born in 2013.

“My daughter is Daddy’s little girl. She gets whatever she wants, but remarkably does not act spoiled! She has a matching toy Lamborghini truck, a Mercedes Benz G63 toy truck and her own turntables!” said the father-of-one.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed Delvecchio’s Wealth During a Recent Interview

​​During a recent interview on the “This Is Paris” podcast, hosted by Paris Hilton and Hunter March, DelVecchio’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi briefly mentioned his wealth. The 33-year-old shared that she would choose the DJ if she had to marry any of her castmates.

“I’d marry Pauly because he’s sweet and he’s rich,” said the mother-of-three.

