Could This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Be the Next to Leave?

Jersey Shore fans think Pauly DelVecchio may have outgrown his role on the spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The 40-year-old DJ, who began a serious relationship with his Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki Hall this season, was originally portrayed as a playboy and a prankster on the MTV reality show. But now he is in a new phase in his life, and some fans think his new life, coupled with the female-centered storylines this season, could be enough to drive him away from the show.

Fans Think Pauly D Seems ‘Disconnected’ & Could Be Tired of The Wedding Speech Storyline That Has Dominated This Season

In a Reddit post, one fan started a thread about how disconnected Pauly seems to be this season. The fourth season of the show has been dominated by the fallout of the bridesmaids’ speech drama that took place at Angelina Pivarnick’s 2019 wedding when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese dissed Angelina in a wedding toast gone wrong.

On social media, fans agreed that Pauly does not seem to be enjoying this season as much as usual and is “tired of the drama.”

“Pauly looks like he really wants the drama of the wedding over and is now just super tired because of the drama from the second season of Double Shot and still having those issues come up while trying to build a relationship with someone,” one fan wrote.

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s been into it since they ended the original show,” another added.

In response, another fan wrote: “Well, if you had to deal with petty crap from a half a– wedding almost a year ago, in the middle of a pandemic, not being able to see your daughter, while in a relatively new serious relationship with someone who is now living with you, oh and your career has completely stalled because of covid…….well, I’d be over that s–t too.”

Another pointed out that at 40-years old, Pauly is the oldest Jersey Shore star and he may be starting to age out of the reality show as he focuses on his new life with Nikki.

If Pauly Were to Exit the Show, It Would Mark The End of the ‘Jersey Shore’ Franchise as Fans Know It

Pauly has been a huge part of Jersey Shore ever since its debut in 2009, but this season, even his relationship with his male costars is different. Bestie Vinny Guadagnino seems sad to have lost his wingman now that Pauly has a serious girlfriend.

Some fans have wondered if Pauly and Nikki will get engaged.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino even said, “Quite possibly, Nikki and Pauly could be the next Jersey Shore family wedding,” according to People.

If Pauly were to leave Jersey Shore to focus on a new chapter of new life, he wouldn’t be the first to leave, but it would be a major change for the show. The only other original cast members to leave Jersey Shore have been Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Snooki. Interestingly, Snooki quit the show over the wedding speech fallout.

One Reddit user wrote that Snooki’s exit also affected Pauly in a way that is apparent in the new episodes.

“I feel like he likes the show, cares about his castmates, and wants to keep the JS legacy alive, but no one else (including MTV’s trash storylines and editing) can match his energy,” one viewer wrote. “ Snooki was really a good counterpart for that.”

