Where Pauly D’s Net Worth Ranks Among Jersey Shore Stars

Jersey Shore star Pauly Delvecchio has benefited from his stints on reality TV and his lucrative DJing career. At $20 million, Pauly is the richest star out of his famous roommates, as noted by The Things.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the DJ earns $150,000 per episode on Jersey Shore. With more than 4.3 million Instagram followers, Pauly D also makes some money through social media endorsements. Currently, he’s promoting his new “styling spiking glue” and “blasting freeze spray” with got2busa.

Pauly has starred in Jersey Shore spinoffs like The Pauly D Project and A Double Shot At Love, where he met his current girlfriend Nikki Hall. He also appeared on other reality shows like Revenge Prank, Marriage Bootcamp and Famously Single.

Pauly D Was A ‘Local DJ’ Before He Was Famous

Pauly had been DJing before he started Jersey Shore, though the fame from the MTV series is what catapulted him into stardom. In an interview with PR.com, he described himself as a local DJ.

“I was successful around, but it was just local. Everyone who’s a deejay always wants to break out of their state and become a famous DJ, but it’s very hard,” he said. “I was constantly, constantly promoting [myself], but I love to do it, I enjoyed it.”

Pauly D landed the gig on Jersey Shore after a producer found him on MySpace and thought he would be a good fit for the show because of his look. The star almost didn’t join the show, saying he was skeptical at first.

“The casting directors called me from LA and they said they wanted to send down a camera crew to Rhode Island to film a day in my life. I said OK, and they came to my house and filmed a day in my life,” he told PR.com. “They filmed me at the gym, filmed me tanning and filmed me going to the club. Six months later they said I got on the show. I never really auditioned.”

He’s since gone on to become an international star, working as an exclusive DJ in Las Vegas clubs like Moon, Rain, and the Palms Pool at the Palms Casino Resort.

Pauly D Has Worked With People Like 50 Cent, Britney Spears and Big Sean

Even though he quickly garnered fame as a reality star when Jersey Shore first kicked off, Pauly D never gave up on his music career.

He’s gone on to work with other notable names in the music industry, including opening for Britney Spears’ Femme Fatale tour, collaborating with Big Sean and working on albums with 50 Cent.

In his PR.com interview, Pauly revealed that he and 50 Cent “clicked” when they met.

“I liked his hustle and I’ve followed his career. I think he’s really talented in everything he does and he has his hands in everything. I love and respect that,” he said. “I’m the same way he is, and we figured why not work together with some music?”

He also dished about working with the “Oops I Did It Again” singer and when the star gave him a lap dance. Pauly D joked he never thought it would happen. “I never thought Britney Spears would even know I existed, let alone to give me a lap dance on stage in front of twenty-thousand people,” he told PR.com. “Never in a million, million, million years!”

He’s also released three hit singles, though he hasn’t yet put out a full album.

How Much Do Other Jersey Shore Members Make?

While Pauly D has a net worth of $20 million, most of his Jersey Shore co-stars–who also have other forms of income–have an estimated net worth of $2 million to $4 million. Interestingly, The Things noted that the second richest Jersey Shore star isn’t even a member of the original or current cast.

Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, reportedly has a net worth of $4.3 million. She earned her wealth through selling real estate, her social media endorsements and starting her own clothing line. Snooki and Jenni both have an estimated net worth of $4 million, coming in just below the mother of Ronnie’s only daughter, Ariana Sky.

Before getting in trouble for tax evasion, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had been the second richest Jersey Shore star with an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to The Cinemaholic. After his legal fees, The Situation is reportedly sitting on a net worth of $300,000, but it’s likely going up. Jersey Shore Family Vacation was renewed for a fourth season and he has announced several new business ventures as of November 2020, including his own line of merchandise called The Sitch Store and workout supplements called Brotrition.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

