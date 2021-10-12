Do Pauly D & Nikki Hall Feel Pressured To Get Engaged?

“Jersey Shore” star Pauly D, born Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., was introduced to his current girlfriend, Nikki Hall, during the production of “Double Shot at Love” season 1. Even though the pair was interested in each other, they eventually split up. However, Pauly D and Hall rekindled their romance during the sophomore season of the MTV dating show, which premiered in 2020.

Pauly D & Nikki Hall Spoke About Their Relationship in September 2021

During a September 2021 Us Weekly interview, alongside their “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Hall discussed their relationship. Hall revealed that she had some difficulties dating her now-boyfriend during “Double Shot at Love.”

“I feel like in that environment, it’s kind of like — you don’t have a lot of time, it’s a very limited time like even when we were on a date. You want to like dwell in that moment and like live in it forever but then you go back inside the suite and it’s like kind of like, ‘Oh right, I got to deal with everyone like vying for him,’” explained Hall.

She went on to say that she and Pauly now “understand where [they] stand with each other and what [they] want out of [their] relationship.”

“There’s no pressure to like do the next thing,” stated the model.

Pauly D shared similar sentiments regarding his relationship with Hall.

“Nikki and I, we knew we had a connection the first go-around but I was dating all these women and for me, that was a lot. That was a lot for me,” explained the father-of-one. “So the second go-around was a little more casual. There was less pressure and that’s why we reconnected and then we still had to connect off-camera, so it’s like we went through all these processes.”

The couple was then asked by Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi if they “feel the pressure from a lot of people … family, friends, fans to take [their] relationship to the next level.” Pauly D shared that they are “taking it like at [their] pace” and suggested they are not in a rush to get engaged.

“I really do enjoy her company and we’re just taking it day by day,” said the 41-year-old.

Hall then noted that “fans definitely are supportive” of their relationship and “a lot of people are rooting for [them]” to stay together. She also noted she is aware that some fans would like to see the couple make steps toward marriage.

“They always want more, so we understand but when it comes from so many it feels like yikes, guys like let us live a little. I feel like but with our family and friends, they’re a lot more supportive and they just want to see us be happy and that’s what we want ultimately. So, you know, we’re just like we’re cruising,” said Hall.

Nikki Hall Shared a Video of Her Making Food for Pauly D in October 2021

On October 2, 2021, Nikki Hall shared a video that showed her making Taco Crunch Wraps for her and Pauly D in their house, which is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Instagram. In the video, the reality television personality shared step-by-step instructions on how to make the meal. Pauly D could be seen grabbing a plate that had a Taco Crunch Wrap on it toward the end of the video.

Fans flocked to the comments section to let Hall know that they appreciated the cooking video.

“Haha love watching ur shows hun. Good add in for Paulie to pop in [crying-laughing emoji]. You know they say…a way to a mans heart is through his stomach [winking face emoji],” wrote one fan.

“Hi nikki love this, my girls are going to love it I can see my 17 year old trying to make this. Always a pleasure watching you cook. This is great friday night movies snack, You and pauly look great. [two thumbs up emoji],” added another commenter.

