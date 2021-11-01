PHOTOS: Pauly D & Nikki Hall Wear 4 Halloween Costumes

When Pauly D is not filming the hit MTV series “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” he is busy working as a DJ. The MTV star shared in an Instagram post, uploaded on October 22, that he would be DJing in Boston, Atlantic City, New York, and Las Vegas over four days in celebration of Halloween.

Pauly D & Nikki Hall Wore Four Halloween Costumes

On November 1, Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall shared pictures of their costumes that they presumably wore for his Halloween events on Instagram. In the first image, Pauly D dressed as the DC Comics superhero, Batman. The 41-year-old stood behind his girlfriend, who was wearing a Catwoman costume. The following photo showed the couple sporting vampire costumes. The third image featured Pauly D and his girlfriend dressed as the “Dragon Ball Z” characters Goku and Chi-Chi. The final snap showed the DJ dressed as the “Kim Possible” villain Dr. Drakken. Meanwhile, Hall dressed as the equally antagonistic character, Shego.

“4 cities in 4 days! That’s a wrap! Which costume was your favorite?! #HappyHalloween,” read the caption of the post.

Pauly D’s “Jersey Shore” co-star Deena Cortese responded to the post.

“How are you two alive [three crying-laughing emoji] you guys killed the costumes !! see you in a couple hours !” wrote the mother-of-two.

Quite a few fans also took the time to answer Hall’s question in the post’s comments section.

“#1 is my favorite. You both look amazing and lit… [fire emoji] [heart eyes emoji] [red heart emoji] [clapping emoji],” wrote one fan.

“You guys rocked them all but definitely #2 [fire emoji],” commented another.

“All but gotta give it to 1 first 3 second 4 third & the second one last but ya killed them all [raised hands emoji] [fire emoji] [heart eyes emoji],” added a different commenter.

“Batman and Catwoman! Stunning photo of the both of you. Much love [red heart emoji],” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Nikki Hall Spoke About Pauly D’s Daughter in September 2021

Nikki Hall and Pauly D made each other’s acquaintance during the first season of “Double Shot at Love.” The pair briefly dated before breaking up. However, they were able to rekindle their romance and have been in a relationship for over a year. The couple appeared on “Double Shot at Love” season 3 to support Vinny Guadagnino on his search for a romantic partner.

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2021, alongside Guadagnino, Pauly D and his girlfriend discussed their relationship. Pauly D, who has a daughter named Amabella Sophia Markert, who he shares with Amanda Markert, revealed that he does not feel pressure to have more children. He stated that he enjoyed spending time with his castmates’ young children but shared that he is “happy that they’re their babies.”

Hall then spoke about her boyfriend’s child.

“Oh my gosh, I love her. I learn so much from her. She’s amazing. I feel like she’s 8 going on 18 but having her around is just a beautiful thing just to watch her grow and I love seeing like all the other cast members with their kids even when we go on a trip together,” said the model.

