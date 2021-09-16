Pauly D Writes Flirtatious Comment on Nikki Hall’s Instagram Post

“Jersey Shore” star Pauly D, born Paul DelVecchio Jr., first became romantically involved with Nikki Hall after being introduced on “Double Shot at Love” in 2019. While the couple went through a break-up, they are currently in a relationship.

On September 13, Nikki Hall uploaded two pictures on Instagram. The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a sidewalk next to a Saint Laurent storefront. She wore a white shirt underneath a cropped pastel yellow jacket and a matching mini skirt.

“It’s a slow process but quitting won’t speed it up,” wrote Hall in the post’s caption. The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star also noted that her ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova.

Pauly D was quick to leave a pickup line in the post’s comment section.

“I’d like to take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks,” wrote the professional DJ, referring to Hall as a snack, which is a slang term used to describe someone with striking good looks.

Hall responded to her boyfriend’s flirtatious message.

“@djpaulyd restricting your phone privileges [crying laughing emoji],” quipped Hall.

Pauly D. replied to Hall’s comment by writing, “c’monnnnn.”

Pauly D Recently Commented Another One of Hall’s Instagram Posts

Pauly D recently commented on another one of Hall’s Instagram posts, uploaded on September 12. The post featured three photos of the television personality wearing a cropped lavender tank top and a coordinating tennis skirt. Hall accessorised her outfit with a matching purse, tennis shoes, and a pair of sunglasses. In all three photos, the 29-year-old posed near a car parked on a palm tree-lined street.

“Hi pretty [red heart emoji],” wrote Pauly D in the comments section.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the comments section to compliment Hall.

“You are absolutely goals [red heart emoji] living for this vibe… Beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Nikki you just look like a beautiful doll. Just love your looks, everything looks fantastic on you. No lie [red heart emoji],” added another commenter.

“Beautiful outfit. Looking gorgeous [fire emoji],” shared a third social media user.

Pauly D Discuss Having Nikki Hall as a ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Co-Star

Pauly D and his significant other quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. Hall also joined the professional DJ on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 4. During a November 2020 interview with Page Six, alongside his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D shared his thoughts about Hall being a part of the show’s production.

“It was cool. I think that’s the cool thing about our show. You get to see almost every aspect of it and the parts that you relate to. Some people grew up with us, so they want to see what it’s like for us right now. What’s it like actually in a pandemic. What’s our family like, what’s it like when you bring some else into the crew. So we get to share that with everybody,” said the 41-year-old.

During the interview, Cortese also spoke highly of Hall and stated that she adores the model.

“I love Nikki. Nikki and Pauly are adorable,” said Cortese.

