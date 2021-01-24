‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reacts To Pauly D’s Serious Girlfriend

Pauly D’s new relationship sparked reactions from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars.

After he introduced his Double Shot at Love girlfriend, Nikki Hall, to the gang at their Las Vegas filming bubble, Pauly scored high marks from pal Mike Sorrentino.

Not only did The Situation give Nikki props for the food gift she brought for the group, he revealed that she has never seen Pauly the way he is with his new lady.

Mike Sorrentino Said He Thinks Pauly Has Found The One & His Wife Lauren Agreed That The DJ Is ‘In Love’

After Nikki showed up at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, with a box of donuts for the roommates, she scored easy points with Mike.

“Nikki really understands us because she’s walking in with a gift of foods right now,” Mike said in the episode. “That right now is an awesome situation.”

Lauren also pointed out that Pauly was in a little pink “date night shirt” that matched Nikki’s dress.

“It’s cute. It’s like a made to be couple,” she said.

After bonding with the new couple over topics such as kitchen appliances and flavored honey, Mike gave his final assessment of his pal’s romantic situation.

“I thought Nikki was a natural,” Mike said, according to People. “She did great. You could just tell the way that she is with Pauly — like, this is the one, probably. Quite possibly, Nikki and Pauly could be the next Jersey Shore family wedding.”

Lauren agreed and said it was a “beautiful night” for them.

“Nikki and Pauly are adorable,” she said. “Very cute. I like their energy together. They’re definitely in love.”

“First time I’ve seen that,” Mike added.

Pauly First Met Nikki on His MTV Dating Show, but They Didn’t Get Serious Until Their Second Shot at Love

Pauly and Nikki first met on the first season of Double Shot at Love in 2019. The Jersey Shore star chose to stay single at the end of the dating show, but Nikki returned for the second season.

After they wrapped season 2, Pauly and Nikki quarantined together at Pauly’s house, where the romance turned serious. He revealed his new relationship to his Jersey Shore roomies during a Zoom family dinner last fall.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” Pauly said. “Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

Pauly added that he “never spent so much time with one person” in his life.

In early January, Pauly told In Touch Weekly that he traveled to Rhode Island to introduce Nikki to his daughter Amabella. The 7-year-old is Pauly’s child with his ex Amanda Markert.

Fans never thought they would never see Pauly settle down in a serious relationship, and it seems his Double Shot at Love co-star Vinny Guadagnino didn’t either. Some fans think Vinny is jealous over his pal‘s serious girlfriend.

“2020 is officially the craziest year ever — Pauly has an actual boo,” Vinny said on Jersey Shore.

