Jersey Shore Star Pauly D Gives Update on His Daughter

Reality TV stars generally make their living by giving viewers a glimpse into their personal lives, but this isn’t exactly the case for Jersey Shore star Paul Delvecchio. The DJ, best known as Pauly D, is a father to a 7-year-old daughter, but he rarely talks about her in public and you won’t find pictures of her on his social media accounts. During an interview with In Touch Weekly, however, the MTV star provided a rare update about his little girl, Amabella Sophia Markert.

The DJ revealed that it’s been hard to see his daughter during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s really difficult to see her, but thank God for technology and the FaceTimes,” he shared, noting that she’s doing well in school. “She’s able to do school at home, and I can [do] school with her online, too. So thank God for technology is all I’m going to say. Yeah. And wifi.”

Pauly & Amabella Have Lots In Common

Pauly is known as the prank king on Jersey Shore, and it seems like his daughter is following in her famous father’s footsteps. “She hides everyone’s phones. She hides everyone’s things. You know, she’s funny. She is,” he said. “She makes me laugh.” Pauly added, “She’s like me, she’s a little prank war champion.”

The jokes aren’t the only thing they have in common. Sophia seems to have inherited another one of her father’s famous traits. “She runs around yelling like I do,” he told the publication. “She’s so loud … am I that loud?”

Pauly seemed to hint that he’s a little bit of a pushover with his daughter. She loves to play video games and when she’s at his house he lets her play games that are arguably more suitable for children older than her. “I have this arcade upstairs… It’s sorta kid-friendly — [I have] basketball and air hockey — but instead of wanting to play that, she wants to play Mortal Kombat,” he said. “So I have a 7-year-old girl upstairs playing Mortal Kombat. I’m like, ‘This is not good.’”

Amabella’s Mother Has Seemingly Deleted Her Social Media Accounts

News broke that Pauly D was a father when Amabella was five months old. The Jersey Shore star happily confirmed the news, but he didn’t add any further information.

Amanda Markert, Amabella’s mother, previously tweeted her frustration about people trying to “exploit” their daughter. “I can’t understand how and why people are so cruel and negative… My goodness, give it up already!” she once tweeted, according to Us Weekly. “My poor, innocent daughter being exploited… People should be ashamed of involving an infant.”

The Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page Us Weekly previously cited have been disabled. Before that, she liked to share pictures of her parting and posed for photos with reality stars like Rob Kardashian and Brody Jenner.

Amanda, a former Hooters waitress and VIP hostess, reportedly met Pauly in 2012 when he was Djing in Las Vegas. “Correction: I CAN handle Vegas; consider me the 2012 NJ style Cinderella,” she tweeted at the time.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

