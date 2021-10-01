PHOTOS: Deena Cortese Gives New Information About Her Youngest Son

Deena Cortese recently took to Instagram to share new information regarding her youngest son, Cameron Theo Buckner.

Deena Cortese’s Youngest Son Is 5-Months-Old

On October 1, the “Jersey Shore” personality uploaded a series of snaps that showcased both Cameron and his older brother, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner, 2. The first, third, and fourth pictures showed the 5-month-old placed beside a monthly milestone chalkboard. According to the board, the baby has been “trying to stand up” but is not fond of “tummy time” or taking naps. The second, fifth, and sixth photos featured Cameron and CJ on the floor.

In the post’s caption, Cortese provided information about her youngest child by writing in his voice. She revealed that the 5-month-old is on his way to being more independent.

“I’m starting to sit up on my own but I’m still a bit wobbly .. mommy and daddy think by next month I’ll be able to .. I sure hope so ! I’m tired and bored of laying around ! I also love to stand .. I really just want to run around with my brother already and play..he really seems like a blast!” captioned the mother-of-two.

Cortese also shared that she plans on having Cameron baptized relatively soon.

“I’m really excited because in 9 days I’m getting baptized! My first party! Mommy said she’s gonna make it super special [red heart emoji],” wrote the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star.

She also informed fans that the baby has been “sick and teething,” but is still “a pretty happy camper.”

Many social media users took the time to shower Cortese’s children with compliments.

“You have the cutest kids ever [three heart-eye emoji] God bless them both,” wrote one fan.

“You literally have the most beautiful boys!!! God bless them mama! Your so blessed [heart-eye emoji],” added another commenter.

“Could he be any cuter?! Beautiful boys @deenanicole [blue heart emoji],” shared another social media user.

Deena Cortese Revealed if She Was Interested in Having More Children During a June 2021 Interview

In June 2021, Cortese and her “Jersey Shore” castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley had an interview with Us Weekly. Cortese revealed how she has been handling having two sons. She noted that “it’s definitely been an adjustment but honestly it’s going great.”

The mother-of-two went on to say that she would be interested in giving CJ and Cameron another sibling. However, her husband, Christopher, is content with just having two children.

“I would definitely have another one. I would have to talk to my husband because he seems to only want two but I would love to have another one. Maybe not now but maybe when CJ is 5 and the baby’s two but eventually maybe. I’m not writing it out completely because I love babies and I love and I love my family,” explained Cortese.

During the Us Weekly interview, Farley revealed that, unlike Cortese, she does not want to have more children. As fans are aware, the 36-year-old has two children, Greyson Valor Mathews, 5, and Meilani Alexandra Mathews, 7.

“I want to borrow their babies like I want all the newborns. I hope Nicole [Polizzi] has another one too when it comes to me, being 36 having a 5-year-old and almost a 7-year-old I think I’m done,” said Farley.

READ NEXT: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Dishes on Spending Time With Rapper G-Eazy