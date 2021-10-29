PHOTOS: JWoww & Her Children Dress as ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Characters

“Jersey Shore” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is a fan of dressing up for Halloween. This year, the reality television star, her fiance Zack Clayton Carpinello, and her children, Greyson Valor Mathews, 5, and Meilani Alexandra Mathews, 7, paid homage to an Emmy-award winning television series.

JWoww Posted Pictures of Her Family’s Halloween Costumes on Instagram

On October 29, 2021, Jenni “JWoww” Farley uploaded a series of snaps that showed her fiance and children dressed as characters from the hit comedy series, “Schitt’s Creek” on Instagram. The first two images showed Farley, Carpinello, Greyson, and Meilani posing together outside. The “Snooki & JWoww” star dressed as Moira Rose, played by Catherine O’Hara, while Carpinello wore a Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) costume. Greyson and Meilani dressed as the brother-and-sister duo, David Rose (Dan Levy) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy). Greyson faced the photographer in the third snap. His sister was the focus of the fourth picture. The final image showed the siblings interacting with each other.

In the caption of the post, Farley credited celebrity photographer, Anthony Serrantonio, with taking the pictures.

A few of Farley’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars were quick to comment on the post.

“Omggg Greyson killed it [two weary face emojis],” wrote Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Deena Cortese referenced a line often uttered by Alexis Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.”

“EW David ! Lolll love this !!” wrote the mother-of-two.

Mike Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and former “Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also shared that they appreciated the costumes.

“The best [clapping hands emoji],” commented Lauren.

“Love this,” shared Giancola.

Fans also flocked to the comment section to compliment Farley and her family.

“This is FANTASTIC,” commented one fan.

“This is amazing [three crying laughing emoji],” added another.

“Obsessed!!! So cute,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & Mike Sorrentino Have Spoke About JWoww’s Fondness for Halloween

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke about Farley’s Halloween costume on an October 2021 episode of her podcast, “What’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by Joey Camasta. During the episode, uploaded on October 29, 2021, Polizzi explained that Farley enjoys celebrating Halloween.

“Jenni goes all out for Halloween with like photo shoots and you know, just going crazy with her costumes and everything. Jenni just posted today, her outfit and I was so excited to see what it looks like. She is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and I feel like Greyson killed it,” said Polizzi.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino also mentioned Farley’s appreciation for Halloween on their podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens.” During the episode, posted on September 7, 2021, the Sorrentinos shared that they enjoy the fall season. They noted, however, they were not overly fond of Halloween like Farley. Lauren revealed that the “Jersey Shore” star’s “house scares [her].”

“She goes amazingly all out with like the Halloween decor. I’m talking like life-sized scary creatures and things and it’s amazing because her kids love it. But like I’m a 30-something-year-old adult and I get scared,” said Lauren.

Mike then shared that he was impressed with Farley’s 2020 Halloween decorations.

“She did such amazing decorations last year. I think it was ‘Stranger Things.’ Oh my god, amazing,” said the father-of-one.

