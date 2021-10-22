PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino’s Baby Interacts With ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

As fans are aware, quite a few “Jersey Shore” cast members have children. For instance, on May 1, 2021, Deena Cortese and her husband Christopher Buckner welcomed their second child, Cameron Buckner. Less than a month later, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino became first-time parents when their son, Romeo, was born. On October 21, Mike uploaded a series of snaps that showed his child interacting with Cameron, his 2-year-old brother Christopher John Buckner, known as CJ, and the cast members of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Uploaded Two Instagram Posts That Showed His Co-Stars Interacting With His Son

Mike’s first post featured four photos. The first image showed Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino sitting on a couch with Romeo, CJ, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s son Greyson, 5, in what appears to be Romeo’s nursery. The following picture showed Cortese and Lauren sitting outside with their 5-month-old sons. Fans could get a glimpse of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” crewmembers, indicating that the cast was filming scenes for the show’s upcoming fifth season. Guadagnino, who had Romeo in his lap, and Pauly D moved closer together for the third snap. Nikki Hall appeared to be holding Romeo in the fourth picture, although her face was covered by his head. Cameron and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were also featured in the shot.

“Meet the family [dizzy symbol emoji],” read the caption.

A few “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars commented on the post.

“Greyson had the best day,” shared Farley.

“I love getting all the babies & kids together!!! [smiling face surrounded by heart emoji] [pleading eyes emoji],” wrote Lauren.

Pauly D also left a string of folded hands emojis in the post’s comment section.

Mike’s following Instagram post consisted of 11 photos of his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-stars interacting with his son. The first two images showed Lauren and Cortese placing their babies on a kitchen island. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi held Romeo while standing in the kitchen in the third and fourth pictures. The fifth snap showed the 33-year-old sitting on the couch while continuing to hold Romeo. Guadagnino sat on the floor next to Polizzi and the baby. Romeo looked toward the camera with a concerned expression on his face in the sixth photo. In the seventh photo, the child sat in his activity center as he stared at Guadagnino. CJ and the show’s production crew were also featured in the photo. The eighth picture focused on Farley holding Romeo, who was chewing on his hand. Cortese posed with him in the next photo. The final image showed Pauly D holding the 5-month-old.

“I’m not crying you are [pleading eyes emoji],” caption Mike.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Revealed That They Are Already Getting Ready for the Holiday Season

During an episode of the Sorrentinos’ podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” uploaded on October 19, the couple shared that they are getting ready for the holiday season.

“The funny thing is we just put up our Christmas lights, or at least most of it the other day,” said Mike.

Lauren then explained that “Christmas is a big thing.”

“It’s Romeo’s first Christmas in our household so we are going to do it epically,” said the mother-of-one.

READ NEXT: Pauly D Gets Asked About Marrying Nikki Hall