PHOTOS: Mike Sorrentino & His Family Dress as Pixar Characters

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wed his wife Lauren Sorrentino in 2018. Less than three years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Romeo.

The Sorrentinos celebrated their son’s first Halloween by dressing as characters from the 2004 animated film “The Incredibles.” On October 31, 2021, Mike shared pictures of his family in their costumes on Instagram.

Mike’s Instagram post featured six photos. In the first two images, the “Jersey Shore” star stood next to his wife, who was holding Romeo. Mike was dressed as Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible, and Lauren was wearing an Elastigirl costume. Meanwhile, their 5-month-old son was dressed as the youngest Parr child, Jack-Jack. The third snap showed Mike lifting up his 5-month-old son. Lauren resumed holding Romeo in the four snap. The Sorrentinos included their Golden Retriever Moses in the photo shoot for the fifth picture. The final photo showed Romeo sitting on a small white chair next to his teddy bear.

“The Incredible Situations [two superhero emojis] [baby emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few social media users took the time to compliment the Sorrentinos’ costumes.

“Happy Halloween [jack o lantern emoji] I love your costumes. Lovin it,” shared a fan.

“U guys look awesome n Romeo omg [flushed face emoji] so adorable [smiling face emoji][two jack o lantern emojis] [two ghost emojis] happy Halloween [jack o lantern emoji],” added another.

“[Two red heart emoji] [Heart-eye emoji] OMG!!! What an AWESOMELY INCREDIBLE Situation!!! Love these pics!!! Happy 1st Halloween Romeo! [Jack o lantern emoji],” wrote a different commenter.

“Happy Halloween [ghost emoji] [jack o lantern emoji] [skull emoji] Mike, you and Lauren as the incredibles, awesome [red heart emoji][black heart emoji] [sign of the horns emoji],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Uploaded a Different Picture of His Son Wearing a Halloween-Themed Onesie

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also shared a picture of his son wearing a Halloween-themed onesie on Instagram. The photo, uploaded on October 31, showed Romeo sporting the infant bodysuit adorned with images of Mickey Mouse wearing a mummy costume. The baby smiled at the camera while sitting on his chair.

“Happy Halloween [ghost emoji] [jack o lantern emoji],” read the post’s caption.

Many fans left kind messages about Romeo in the post’s comments section.

“This has to be one of the most adorable babies I’ve seen, a mini Situation!” wrote one fan.

“Oh happy day Romeo! That winning smile! Always a good hair day for baby sitch! [red heart emoji],” shared a different Instagram user.

The Sorrentinos Spoke About the Holiday Season on Their Podcast

During an October 2021 episode of their podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” the Sorrentinos revealed that they have already been planning for Christmas. While recording the podcast episode, uploaded on October 19, Mike revealed that they had “just put up their Christmas lights.” He shared that his “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Deena Cortese disagreed with their decision to do so.

“In group chat, Deena’s like, ‘You already put up your Christmas lights?’ I’m like, ‘H*** yeah.’ I’m like if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. But these lights will obviously not be turned on until sometime in November I think,” said the father-of-one.

READ NEXT: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Dishes on Spending Time With Rapper G-Eazy