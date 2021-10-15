PHOTOS: Snooki Shares Sweet Snaps of Her Children at a Pumpkin Patch

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares three children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2, with her husband of 7 years, Jionni LaValle. The “Jersey Shore” star recently shared some snaps of her sons and daughter with her Instagram followers.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shared Pictures of Her Children at a Pumpkin Patch With Her Instagram Followers

Polizzi’s post, uploaded on October 15, featured 10 photos of her children spending time at a pumpkin patch. The first image showed Polizzi holding her youngest son’s hand while her other children walked ahead of them. Angelo walked toward his older siblings in the second photo. In the following picture, the 2-year-old held his brother’s hand. Polizzi’s three children posed on pumpkins for the fourth picture. Angelo looked at the camera while Giovanna was distracted by two goats in the fifth photo. The next picture showed Lorenzo and his 2-year-old brother focusing their gaze on the photographer. Giovanna and Lorenzo attempted to pick up a pumpkin in the seventh image. The eighth photo featured Angelo looking at the ground. The ninth picture showed Polizzi’s sons and daughter on a dirt pathway surrounded by sunflowers. In the final snap, Giovanna held her younger sibling.

In the caption of the post, Polizzi referenced how she posed for the first picture.

“I always wanted to do this influencer pic of the hand being pulled. Swipe for the pumpkins dump [Jack-O’-Lantern emoji] #mypumpkins,” wrote the mother-of-three.

Polizzi’s “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Mike Sorrentino flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Adorable [heart-eye emoji] [Jack-O’-Lantern emoji],” wrote the MTV personality.

Quite a few fans also took the time to shower Polizzi’s family with compliments.

“You have beautiful children,” commented a fan.

“Look at those cute little meatballs,” added another Instagram user.

“Super cute! Beautiful family. [raised hands emoji][folded hand emoji],” shared a third commenter.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shared What She & Her Children Planned on Dressing up as for Halloween

During an October 2021 episode of Polizzi’s podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” co-hosted by Joey Camasta, the MTV personality shared that she decided what her children’s Halloween costumes will be this year. She revealed that her daughter was interested in being Cruella De Vil, the villain from the Disney movie, “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The character recently had a resurgence of popularity following the premiere of the 2021 live-action film, “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone.

“Sissy wants to be Cruella De Vil, so I’m going to do that with her. And I’m going to make Angelo one of the puppies and then Lorenzo wants to be a wrestler,” said the MTV star.

She also noted that she planned to “force [her husband] to wear something” for Halloween.

Polizzi and her daughter have previously worn matching Halloween costumes. On October 31, 2021, the reality television star uploaded an Instagram post that showed her and Giovanna as the character Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty.”

“Happy Halloween from your fairy godmothers [black heart emoji][fire emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Many fans shared kind words in the post’s comments section.

“You both look great!!!” commented a fan.

“Love the costumes! Happy Halloween [two black heart emoji]” wrote a different social media user.

