PHOTOS: Snooki Shares Pictures of Youngest Son in Mickey Mouse Outfit

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, of “Jersey Shore” fame, is a mother to three children, Lorenzo, 9, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 2, who she shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle. The reality television star often shares pictures of her sons and daughter with her Instagram followers. For instance, on October 29, the mother-of-three uploaded a series of snaps of her youngest child.

Snooki Uploaded Pictures of Her Youngest Child on Instagram

Polizzi’s Instagram post consisted of three photos. In the first picture, she held Angelo, who was wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt. The reality television personality planted a kiss on her youngest child’s cheek. The following photo featured the 2-year-old walking toward the camera. The final image showed Angelo standing with his arms to his side.

Polizzi referenced her son’s outfit in the post’s caption.

“My Magical Mickey [black heart emoji],” read the caption.

Many social media users took the time to shower Angelo with compliments.

“Omggg [two pleading emojis] he’s so adorable [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] but my son would love this he loves Mickey [crying emoji],” wrote one fan.

“Oh my gosh I live for your pictures of your precious little baby boy. He is absolutely adorable. I have a two-year-old grandson who is the love of my life. I think you’re such a wonderful mother your three kids are beautiful wonderful children and I’m so happy for you happy Halloween,” added another.

“Omg how adorable [five red heart emoji] @snooki,” shared a different commenter.

“Angelo is the cutest mouse in the entire kingdom!! [three black heart emoji],” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Snooki Discussed Her Children’s Halloween Costumes on Her Podcast

It appears that Angelo’s Mickey Mouse hoodie is not his Halloween costume. During an October episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi discussed what her children decided to dress as for the holiday. She explained that she had attended “Giovanna and Lorenzo’s Halloween parade at school.”

“They looked so cute, Giovanna dressed up as Cruella [from ‘101 Dalmatians’] and Lorenzo is Jeff Hardy, a wrestler,” shared Polizzi.

She noted that Angelo was going as a dalmatian puppy to match his sister.

During the podcast episode, Polizzi also recommended that fans should dress up as how she looked during the original seasons of “Jersey Shore.”

“This is why I always do original Snooki because it’s so easy to do. All you have to do is wear leopard and slippers, throw the poof in and wear sunglasses and you’re good to go. Everyone is going to know exactly who are. So if you don’t have a costume and you need something last minute, go as original Snooks. It’s so easy,” said the reality television star.

She noted that it is not unusual for fans to go as “Jersey Shore” cast members for Halloween.

“It’s either a pair, it’s either me and Pauly [D] together, it’s me and Jenni [Farley], or it’s the meatballs, me and Deena [Cortese]. So everyone is texting me their Halloween costume. It’s usually a bunch of college kids. But everyone is showing up and not only do you have to dress like me, but you have to act like me. So you have to like drink, be the life of the party, so I really hope everybody goes all out when they dress like me,” said Polizzi.

READ NEXT: Famous ‘Jersey Shore’ Nightclub Set for Demolition