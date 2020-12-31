Lauren Sorrentino Is Relieved Mike Doesn’t Attend Her Appointments

Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino is relieved that her husband doesn’t come to her prenatal appointments, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want him involved. During an episode of their podcast, as cited by Cheatsheet, Lauren revealed she makes sure to document the experience on her phone so “The Situation” doesn’t miss out on anything that’s happening.

While she would like to have him there, she’s is comforted knowing he’s not allowed to come to the doctor because that means her physician is being as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. While someone is allowed in the room with a woman while she is giving birth, partners are not allowed to come for checkups.

“I’ll be honest with you, I really never complain about [Mike not being able to be there],” Lauren said, as first noted by Cheatsheet. “I’m relieved because that means they’re not letting anyone in. They’re not letting people in that are commuting to the city on public transportation — it’s just too many more risks of too many more people.”

Mike, however, does feel like he’s missing out. “It definitely sucks, but it is what it is,” Mike said. “Safety comes first. If they’re not going to allow me in there, there could be a positive from that.”

Lauren Cares Most About Making Sure the Baby Is Safe

The couple made the confession while talking about what it’s like to expect a baby during a pandemic. To keep their family as safe as possible, the Situations have been staying at home as much as they can. “Every single day we have our defenses up. We really try not to go anywhere,” Mike said.

Lauren said she’s more at risk for the virus because her body’s immune system is suppressed while pregnant to protect the baby.

“Your immune system does that to make sure your body doesn’t reject the baby,” she said. “As much as I care about my own health and my own safety, it would be different if I wasn’t growing a human and trying to have my first baby. I care more about the baby and making sure the baby is healthy.”

Lauren & Mike Provide Weekly Updates on Their Baby’s Account

After announcing they were expecting, Mike & Lauren created an Instagram account for their future child, called It’s Baby Situation. They’ve been providing weekly updates, with Lauren choosing a food each time to convey the size of the baby. Most recently, Lauren & Mike compared the fetus to an artichoke.

“On Christmas Eve I finally made my very first bump appearance 🤰🏼 just in time to celebrate the holiday with our families! (It literally happened overnight & is so cool to finally have a little bump!)” they wrote. “Mama fed me lots of food & of course her favorite Christmas cookies.”

The couple had originally planned to host a gender reveal party but decided to do it virtually so they could continue to practice social distancing during the pandemic. “My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C-word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me,” they wrote in a December 8 post.

Before announcing they were having a little boy, the couple stood next to a Christmas tree and then flipped a switch. The tree lit up blue to signal they would be having a son.

