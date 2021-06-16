‘Jersey Shore’ Star Blasted for Rumor About Angelina Pivarnick

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro was accused of sharing “clickbait” about co-star Angelina Pivarnick after he posted a story to Instagram that read, “Angelina releases official divorce statement.”

Pivarnick has been vocal about her marital woes with husband Chris Larangiera, confessing on the June 10th episode of “Jersey Shore” that Larangiera moved out of their home during the holidays.

The “swipe up” story didn’t include an official statement from Pivarnick, though it did include statements she made to Us Weekly in a previous interview. Fans on Reddit were confused about why Magro would post the story, especially since Pivarnick caught heat for sharing stories about other cast members in the past.

“How f***ing sick he did this or even allowed this. Especially after being kicked from the show,” one person wrote.

“Deflect deflect deflect Ron, you suck, Angelina’s relationship with her husband is not our business until she decides to release it through social media,” another said. “So f*** you Ron.”

But not everyone was on Pivarnick’s side. “Am I the only one that doesn’t think this is a big deal? Angelina has posted so much clickbait swipe ups about Mike and Ron in the past,” they wrote.

Magro announced he would be taking a break from the show after he was arrested for domestic violence while on probation for an earlier charge involving ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. Magro avoided felony charges for the second incident, which concerned girlfriend Saffire Matos, but he was still slapped with a probation violation and is due in court on June 29, 2021, Entertainment Tonight Online reported.

The Pandemic Strained Pivarnick & Larangiera’s Relationship

While quarantining benefited “Jersey Shore” star DJ Pauly “D” Delvecchio and girlfriend Nikki Hall, it had the “opposite” effect on Pivarnick and Larangiera, the star told Us Weekly.

Pivarnick still sees motherhood in her future, but she’s taking things “day by day” with Larangiera.

“It’s weird. It comes and goes. I’m going to be 35 on June 26. So I am getting older,” Pivarnick told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “But you’ll see how the whole entire relationship drama between Chris and I plays out this new season.”

The Marital Stress Has Affected Pivarnick’s Sex Life

Pivarnick opened up to her roommates on “Jersey Shore,” confessing she and Larangiera haven’t been having sex because of all the fights they’ve been having.

“It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said, per E! Online. “So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang—no one wants to bang.”

Pivarnick confessed that she feels abandoned by Larangiera. “I definitely do feel like sometimes the world crashes down on me a little too much,” she said, holding back tears.

Things have become so strained between them that Pivarnick hired an attorney just in case their marriage goes south. “I had to hire a lawyer because s**** started hitting the fan,” the MTV personality revealed. “I didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won’t talk to me.”

The current state of their relationship is unclear, but Larangeira did escort Pivarnick to the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” event and congratulated her on social media. “Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all,” he wrote.

