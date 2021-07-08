Ronnie Magro Slammed Over Grave Instagram Post

“Jersey Shore” alum Ronnie Magro posted a confusing Instagram update on July 7 that caused ire among fans. Like dozens of other reality TV stars, Magro regularly shares “swipe up” articles on Instagram story, but this time around he shared a story from CeleBuzz about celebrities who died in 2021. The way the post was worded, it seemed to some fans on Reddit that Magro had “faked his own death.”

Magro shared a black-and-white picture that showed him looking down. “#RIP 💔 to confirm HE DIED 😢 #LinkInBio,” the caption reads. The comments were disabled on the post.

Viewers were not pleased. “Ronnie’s clickbait posts have reached their logical conclusion, faking his own death,” the original poster said. The update garnered hundreds of upvotes from fans.

“Well, he is dead inside ☠️ 🤷🏻‍♀️,” one person said.

“gym tan fake your own death via Instagram and make sure the comments are disabled,” another added.

A third person talked about the grim nature of the post. “F*** that’s DARK,” they said. “There’s always been such a black cloud of negativity around Ron – since day one.”

Magro Admitted to Struggling With his Mental Health

Magro revealed he was going to take a step back from “Jersey Shore” to work on his mental health after he was arrested in April. He was booked on felony domestic violence charges, per People, but was downgraded to an “alleged violation of probation,” according to his attorneys.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Magro wrote via Instagram story in May, per Page Six.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on,” he continued, adding, “this process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Magro has one child, 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Magro Is Engaged to Partner Saffire Matos

The “Jersey Shore” alum, 35, could become a married man soon. Magro asked his girlfriend, lash technician Saffire Matos, to be his wife last month. The couple has been dating since September 2020.

“I love you,” he captioned the engagement announcement at the time. “Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

Matos is Magro’s third public relationship. Before that, he dated ex-girlfriend Harley from 2017 to 2019, and before that was a fellow “Jersey Shore” alum, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, from 2009 to 2014.

Magro explained to Us Weekly that Matos was “different” from the other people he dated. “She’s special to me. I met her back in February and we talked for, you know, for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond,” the MTV personality told the outlet in November 2020.

Matos, 32, has supported Magro’s wellness journey.

“Ron has been working hard on his mental health and has finished his program at the health and wellness center that he was spending time at,” an insider told E! News on June 21. “Saffire has been really supportive of his recovery and is looking forward to the next chapter of their journey.”

